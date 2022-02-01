'It’s Disappointing' – Greg Norman On 'Attacks' From PGA And DP World Tours

Greg Norman has spoken out on the 'attacks' he and new company, LIV Golf Investments, have faced from the PGA and DP World Tours following months of controversy and speculation about a Saudi-backed golf league.

The two-time major winner said, “We’re not in this for a fight, there’s no question. We’re in this for the good of the game. That's where we're at. It's disappointing to be honest, personally disappointing to see some of the attacks that have been taking place unwarrantedly. If you pre-judge anybody without knowing the facts, then shame on you, to be honest with you. Are you scared of something? What is LIV Golf Investments doing that you are scared of? Why do you have to have these attacks to the level they do? Understand the fact that we have always and continued to be very collaborative and cooperative with any of the institutions right across the board. We want to work together side by side”.

It is not clear specifically what ‘attacks’ the Australian is said to be facing but it may well be in reference to the PGA & DP World Tours attempts to block its members from playing in the 2022 Saudi International, only later to grant permission with special conditions.

Norman added that all parties involved are “very, very respectful” and they are “always going to be a healthy, friendly competitor because the market is huge and it’s open for everybody”. Speaking on the aspirations of Liv Golf Investments, Norman said, “This is just the start for us. The 10-event series we’ll be starting off is just the beginning. It’s the beginning of an exciting new journey”.

These comments add to ongoing speculation that LIV Golf Investments are pioneering a Saudi-backed Super League that is headhunting the world's star players with enormous sums of money on offer. A source has revealed the new league is linked to a recent $300m partnership with the Asian Tour and that Greg Norman is set to be its Chairman.