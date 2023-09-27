Ryder Cup All Star Match 2023 - Live Stream And Updates As Novak Djokovic, Kathryn Newton, Carlos Sainz & Gareth Bale Tee It Up

Refresh

Monty rolls back the years The 2010 Team Europe Ryder Cup captain sends an iron shot from the centre of the fairway to 10 feet, just past the flag. Monty had two putts to win the hole, but he only needed one. Team Monty 3 Team Pavin 3

Djokovic goes digging... Time to watch this through your fingers. Thankfully, the tennis star emerged unscathed.

Hidden gems Kathryn Newton and Garret Hilbert have got some serious ability. Newton scores a nett birdie to add a third point on to Team Pavin's total. Up ahead, Djokovic tries to chunk a ball out of knee-high thick rough on the left but cannot even make contact. Someone comments he should just "throw it out," which I really would advise - otherwise, it could be the end of his tennis career... Team Monty 2 Team Pavin 3

Wayward drives in the final group Aside from Monty's sublime tee shot, which rolls into position A down the centre, the other three in the final group spray it to all parts. Schevchenko tops his drive about 100 yards, Bale booms it off the course to the right and has to reload - with his second effort looking very good - and Pavin also finds the thick vegetation.

Pavin squares the contest Corey Pavin sticks his par three tee shot in close, and when both Bale and Monty miss their birdie efforts, the blue team's captain pours his 10-footer in the front door. Monty's team secured another point - which was not shown on the YouTube coverage - but it's 2-2 now anyway thanks to Pavin's quality.

Djokovic's swing He's got one of the smoothest and yet most powerful swings in tennis, but one could argue it doesn't seem to have translated into his golf game. The take away is decent, at least to my untrained eye, but the stunted follow through isn't helping him. Transfer that weight, Novak.

"I think they are going to miss being here more than we're missing them" More fighting talk from Rory...

Powers of recovery from Sainz Not a great tee shot from the Ferrari man... But what a recovery!

Cruz from downtown! The former NFL star has drained a magnificent putt on the first for a nett eagle! He was around 15 feet out, but he confidently sent the ball tumbling into the centre of the cup. Superb from the American! It's 1-1 out there now.

Third group is up and running Colin Montgomerie, Gareth Bale, Andriy Shevchenko, and Corey Pavin are all away. Bale is in deep trouble down the left side, but nothing I'm sure he can't wiggle his way out of. Monty's drive just about hangs onto the right side of the fairway, while rival captain Pavin sends his firing down the middle. Meanwhile, the left-handed Shevchenko spoons his drive near the 17th tee box. I think he might be relying on his teammate and captain for this one...

High-quality golf continues Hilbert almost holes out from the fairway by drilling a low iron up towards the green with his second shot. The ball cannoned along the green and was only slowed down by the arrival of the hole. It almost looked like he meant to do that... On the second, Sainz leaves his tee shot on the par three about 10 feet away after it rolls back down towards the flag from the left side.

First point on the board Novak Djokovic, who was the only player to receive a shot on the first - due to his handicap on the SI5 hole - makes the most of it by nestling a mid-range putt up close to secure the first point for Team Monty!

Second group on the course Victor Cruz, Kathryn Newton, Garrett Hilbert & Leonardo Fioravanti have taken their turn to crunch a drive down the fairway. Hilbert and Newton are the only players to find the short stuff, so far.

First group tees off Colin Montgomerie and Corey Pavin have been welcomed onto the first tee by a small but passionate crowd at Marco Simone. They were followed by England's Kipp Popert - England's leading G4D player - and Novak Djokovic - one of the greatest tennis players ever for Team Monty. Teeing it up for Team Pavin is Ferrari F1 driver Carlos Sainz Jr and Popert's Italian rival, Tommaso Perrino. On the first tee and ready to go, which is considerably further forward for the celebs than it will be on Friday, is Djokovic. The Serbian sends his drive out into the fairway before it just runs out of room and nestles into the first cut on the right. Popert nails his drive well past Djokovic but into the bunkers down the right-hand side. Speaking of driving, the F1 star - Sainz - finds the left rough after showing a grimace following his strike which is all too familiar to those of us with a high handicap. Perrino is last to go, and the Italian also fails to find the short stuff, with his ball nestling into the first cut on the left. The first group is underway!