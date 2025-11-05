Rory McIlroy To Attend BBC Sports Personality Of The Year After Career Grand Slam Triumph

BBC Sports Personality of the Year has been a mainstay on television since 1954 but, during that time, just two golfers have ever won the prestigious trophy.

In 2025, Rory McIlroy is aiming to make it a hattrick of winners from the sport, with the Career Grand Slam champion set to appear at the event in December for the first time in over a decade.

Speaking to The Telegraph's James Corrigan, McIlroy stated: "The plan is to go. I have more chance of winning if I’m actually there and I recognise that with the audience the show attracts it could only be a good thing for the game. I suppose if I don’t win it this time, I never will."

Despite winning The Masters to complete the Career Grand Slam, something that just six golfers have done before him, as well as an away Ryder Cup, his home Open and The Players Championship, McIlroy won't be favorite to lift the coveted title.

That tag belongs to England women's footballer, Chloe Kelly, who played a key part in her team's success at the Women's European Championship; McIlroy currently sits second with the bookmakers.

As of writing, just two golfers have ever won the trophy, with Dai Rees claiming the title in 1957 and Nick Faldo in 1989. That year, Faldo won The Masters and secured the European Tour's Player of the Year honors.

McIlroy was the last golfer nominated for the award, but opted to skip the event in 2023, even revealing a month later that he "forgot he was nominated," labelling it "a popularity contest."

Back in 2014, he finished runner-up to Lewis Hamilton, despite winning back-to-back Majors at The Open Championship and PGA Championship. He was the first golfer to also feature in the podium spots since Darren Clarke in 2006 and 2011.

Sports Personality of the Year gets underway December 15 and, along with McIlroy, the European Ryder Cup Team will be looking to win the Team of the Year honors.