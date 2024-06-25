Rocket Mortgage Classic Prize Money Payout 2024

After the PGA Tour’s final signature event of the year, the Travelers Championship, it’s back to a regular event this week with the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Last year, Rickie Fowler ended a wait of over four years for his sixth PGA Tour title when he beat Adam Hadwin and Collin Morikawa in a playoff to claim the $1.584m first prize, and he returns in 2024 hoping for his first victory since.

There is an even bigger financial incentive this time around thanks to the overall payout increasing from $8.8m to $9.2m. That means this year’s winner will receive a check for $1.656m, while the runner-up is set to earn $1.002m.

Even though the Rocket Mortgage Classic is not one of the more prestigious events on the PGA Tour calendar, its overall purse is still far greater than the next largest in the men’s game this week, the Italian Open on the DP World Tour, which has a payout of $3.25m.

There are also 500 FedEx Cup points available to the winner in Detroit as well as all-important world ranking points.

Below is the prize money payout for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,656,000 2nd $1,002,800 3rd $634,800 4th $450,800 5th $377,200 6th $333,500 7th $310,500 8th $287,500 9th $269,100 10th $250,700 11th $232,300 12th $213,900 13th $195,500 14th $177,100 15th $167,900 16th $158,700 17th $149,500 18th $140,300 19th $131,100 20th $121,900 21st $112,700 22nd $103,500 23rd $96,140 24th $88,780 25th $81,420 26th $74,060 27th $71,300 28th $68,540 29th $65,780 30th $63,020 31st $60,260 32nd $57,500 33rd $54,740 34th $52,440 35th $50,140 36th $47,840 37th $45,540 38th $43,700 39th $41,860 40th $40,020 41st $38,180 42nd $36,340 43rd $34,500 44th $32,660 45th $30,820 46th $28,980 47th $27,140 48th $25,668 49th $24,380 50th $23,644 51st $23,092 52nd $22,540 53rd $22,172 54th $21,804 55th $21,620 56th $21,436 57th $21,252 58th $21,068 59th $20,884 60th $20,700 61st $20,516 62nd $20,332 63rd $20,148 64th $19,964 65th $19,780

Who Are The Star Names In The Rocket Mortgage Classic?

Tom Kim is the highest-ranked player in the Rocket Mortgage Classic field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the fact the tournament comes immediately after one of the biggest events on the PGA Tour calendar, the Travelers Championship, there are still some high-profile names in the field besides defending champion Rickie Fowler.

Tom Kim came close to putting a dent in Scottie Scheffler’s dominance last week before eventually succumbing in a playoff, and as the highest-ranked player in the field, at World No.16, he will be hopeful of going one better this week.

Other players in the world's top 50 competing include Cameron Young, who is still looking for his maiden PGA Tour win, and Akshay Bhatia, whose T5 at TPC River Highlands further enhanced his growing reputation.

Will Zalatoris is another notable member of the world’s top 50 participating along with RBC Canadian Open champion Robert MacIntyre.

Nick Dunlap, who won The American Express as an amateur earlier in the year, plays too, along with another recent PGA Tour winner, Myrtle Beach Classic champion Chris Gotterup.

Can Davies, who won the tournament in 2021, is also in the field, along with 2019 champion Nate Lashley.

