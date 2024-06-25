Rocket Mortgage Classic Prize Money Payout 2024
Rickie Fowler defends his title as competitors play for an increased purse at Detroit Golf Club
After the PGA Tour’s final signature event of the year, the Travelers Championship, it’s back to a regular event this week with the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
Last year, Rickie Fowler ended a wait of over four years for his sixth PGA Tour title when he beat Adam Hadwin and Collin Morikawa in a playoff to claim the $1.584m first prize, and he returns in 2024 hoping for his first victory since.
There is an even bigger financial incentive this time around thanks to the overall payout increasing from $8.8m to $9.2m. That means this year’s winner will receive a check for $1.656m, while the runner-up is set to earn $1.002m.
Even though the Rocket Mortgage Classic is not one of the more prestigious events on the PGA Tour calendar, its overall purse is still far greater than the next largest in the men’s game this week, the Italian Open on the DP World Tour, which has a payout of $3.25m.
There are also 500 FedEx Cup points available to the winner in Detroit as well as all-important world ranking points.
Below is the prize money payout for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Rocket Mortgage Classic Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,656,000
|2nd
|$1,002,800
|3rd
|$634,800
|4th
|$450,800
|5th
|$377,200
|6th
|$333,500
|7th
|$310,500
|8th
|$287,500
|9th
|$269,100
|10th
|$250,700
|11th
|$232,300
|12th
|$213,900
|13th
|$195,500
|14th
|$177,100
|15th
|$167,900
|16th
|$158,700
|17th
|$149,500
|18th
|$140,300
|19th
|$131,100
|20th
|$121,900
|21st
|$112,700
|22nd
|$103,500
|23rd
|$96,140
|24th
|$88,780
|25th
|$81,420
|26th
|$74,060
|27th
|$71,300
|28th
|$68,540
|29th
|$65,780
|30th
|$63,020
|31st
|$60,260
|32nd
|$57,500
|33rd
|$54,740
|34th
|$52,440
|35th
|$50,140
|36th
|$47,840
|37th
|$45,540
|38th
|$43,700
|39th
|$41,860
|40th
|$40,020
|41st
|$38,180
|42nd
|$36,340
|43rd
|$34,500
|44th
|$32,660
|45th
|$30,820
|46th
|$28,980
|47th
|$27,140
|48th
|$25,668
|49th
|$24,380
|50th
|$23,644
|51st
|$23,092
|52nd
|$22,540
|53rd
|$22,172
|54th
|$21,804
|55th
|$21,620
|56th
|$21,436
|57th
|$21,252
|58th
|$21,068
|59th
|$20,884
|60th
|$20,700
|61st
|$20,516
|62nd
|$20,332
|63rd
|$20,148
|64th
|$19,964
|65th
|$19,780
Who Are The Star Names In The Rocket Mortgage Classic?
Despite the fact the tournament comes immediately after one of the biggest events on the PGA Tour calendar, the Travelers Championship, there are still some high-profile names in the field besides defending champion Rickie Fowler.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Tom Kim came close to putting a dent in Scottie Scheffler’s dominance last week before eventually succumbing in a playoff, and as the highest-ranked player in the field, at World No.16, he will be hopeful of going one better this week.
Other players in the world's top 50 competing include Cameron Young, who is still looking for his maiden PGA Tour win, and Akshay Bhatia, whose T5 at TPC River Highlands further enhanced his growing reputation.
Will Zalatoris is another notable member of the world’s top 50 participating along with RBC Canadian Open champion Robert MacIntyre.
Nick Dunlap, who won The American Express as an amateur earlier in the year, plays too, along with another recent PGA Tour winner, Myrtle Beach Classic champion Chris Gotterup.
Can Davies, who won the tournament in 2021, is also in the field, along with 2019 champion Nate Lashley.
Which Golfers Will Be At The Rocket Mortgage Classic?
Some of the world’s best players are in the field for the Detroit Golf Club event, including defending champion Rickie Fowler, World No.16 Tom Kim, rising star Akshay Bhatia and former winners Cam Davis and Nate Lashley.
What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Rocket Mortgage Classic?
The purse for the 2024 tournament will be $9.2m - an increase of $400,000 on the $8.8m of the 2023 tournament. The winner will receive a check for $1.656m, while the runner-up will bank a substantial $1.002m.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
The 7 Most Useful Items (Not Clubs) All Golfers Should Have In Their Bags This Summer
Clearly, golf clubs are the most important products in your golf bag. But these seven items can help your game in different ways on the course or at the range…
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
Golf Galaxy Employee Sinks Three Beers And Then Qualifies For First Ever PGA Tour Event Via Marathon Playoff
Nick Bienz will play the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week - his first PGA Tour-sanctioned event - after a memorable day at The Orchards Golf Club
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Golf Galaxy Employee Sinks Three Beers And Then Qualifies For First Ever PGA Tour Event Via Marathon Playoff
Nick Bienz will play the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week - his first PGA Tour-sanctioned event - after a memorable day at The Orchards Golf Club
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golf vs PGA Tour Combined 2024 Money List
LIV Golf consistently offers the biggest prize money in golf, but it's PGA Tour stars who dominate the top of the combined money list so far this season
By Mike Hall Published
-
Scottie Scheffler: Protest Interruption At Travelers Championship Was 'Definitely A Bit Weird' And 'A Stressful Situation'
The closing stages of the 2024 Travelers Championship were interrupted by Extinction Rebellion activists who threw red and white powder all over the 18th green at TPC River Highlands
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
'I Was Scared For My Life' - Akshay Bhatia Shares First-Person Account Of Moment Protestors Ran Onto The 18th Green At The Travelers Championship
Members of protest group Extinction Rebellion entered the course and threw chalk over the putting surface as the final three players approached
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Wins Travelers Championship After Defeating Tom Kim In Playoff
Scheffler and Kim both finished at 22-under-par at TPC River Highlands, before Scheffler's par at the first playoff hole gave him yet another victory in 2024
By James Nursey Last updated
-
Travelers Championship Round Four Tee Times
Tom Kim is searching for his fourth PGA Tour victory with Scottie Scheffler and Akshay Bhatia one stroke behind heading into the final day at TPC River Highlands
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Masters And US Open Low Amateur Neal Shipley To Make PGA Tour Debut At Rocket Mortgage Classic
Neal Shipley was one of several young players to receive sponsorship invites to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, including 15-year-old sensation Miles Russell
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Travelers Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Keegan Bradley defends his title as the latest of the PGA Tour’s lucrative signature events comes from TPC River Highlands
By Mike Hall Published