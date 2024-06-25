Rocket Mortgage Classic Prize Money Payout 2024

Rickie Fowler defends his title as competitors play for an increased purse at Detroit Golf Club

Rickie Fowler with the Rocket Mortgage Classic trophy
Rickie Fowler defends his Rocket Mortgage Classic title
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

After the PGA Tour’s final signature event of the year, the Travelers Championship, it’s back to a regular event this week with the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. 

Last year, Rickie Fowler ended a wait of over four years for his sixth PGA Tour title when he beat Adam Hadwin and Collin Morikawa in a playoff to claim the $1.584m first prize, and he returns in 2024 hoping for his first victory since.

There is an even bigger financial incentive this time around thanks to the overall payout increasing from $8.8m to $9.2m. That means this year’s winner will receive a check for $1.656m, while the runner-up is set to earn $1.002m.

Even though the Rocket Mortgage Classic is not one of the more prestigious events on the PGA Tour calendar, its overall purse is still far greater than the next largest in the men’s game this week, the Italian Open on the DP World Tour, which has a payout of $3.25m.

There are also 500 FedEx Cup points available to the winner in Detroit as well as all-important world ranking points.

Below is the prize money payout for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$1,656,000
2nd$1,002,800
3rd$634,800
4th$450,800
5th$377,200
6th$333,500
7th$310,500
8th$287,500
9th$269,100
10th$250,700
11th$232,300
12th$213,900
13th$195,500
14th$177,100
15th$167,900
16th$158,700
17th$149,500
18th$140,300
19th$131,100
20th$121,900
21st$112,700
22nd$103,500
23rd$96,140
24th$88,780
25th$81,420
26th$74,060
27th$71,300
28th$68,540
29th$65,780
30th$63,020
31st$60,260
32nd$57,500
33rd$54,740
34th$52,440
35th$50,140
36th$47,840
37th$45,540
38th$43,700
39th$41,860
40th$40,020
41st$38,180
42nd$36,340
43rd$34,500
44th$32,660
45th$30,820
46th$28,980
47th$27,140
48th$25,668
49th$24,380
50th$23,644
51st$23,092
52nd$22,540
53rd$22,172
54th$21,804
55th$21,620
56th$21,436
57th$21,252
58th$21,068
59th$20,884
60th$20,700
61st$20,516
62nd$20,332
63rd$20,148
64th$19,964
65th$19,780

Who Are The Star Names In The Rocket Mortgage Classic?

Tom Kim takes a tee shot at the Travelers Championship

Tom Kim is the highest-ranked player in the Rocket Mortgage Classic field

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the fact the tournament comes immediately after one of the biggest events on the PGA Tour calendar, the Travelers Championship, there are still some high-profile names in the field besides defending champion Rickie Fowler.

Tom Kim came close to putting a dent in Scottie Scheffler’s dominance last week before eventually succumbing in a playoff, and as the highest-ranked player in the field, at World No.16, he will be hopeful of going one better this week.

Other players in the world's top 50 competing include Cameron Young, who is still looking for his maiden PGA Tour win, and Akshay Bhatia, whose T5 at TPC River Highlands further enhanced his growing reputation. 

Will Zalatoris is another notable member of the world’s top 50 participating along with RBC Canadian Open champion Robert MacIntyre.

Nick Dunlap, who won The American Express as an amateur earlier in the year, plays too, along with another recent PGA Tour winner, Myrtle Beach Classic champion Chris Gotterup.

Can Davies, who won the tournament in 2021, is also in the field, along with 2019 champion Nate Lashley.

Which Golfers Will Be At The Rocket Mortgage Classic?

Some of the world’s best players are in the field for the Detroit Golf Club event, including defending champion Rickie Fowler, World No.16 Tom Kim, rising star Akshay Bhatia and former winners Cam Davis and Nate Lashley.

What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Rocket Mortgage Classic?

The purse for the 2024 tournament will be $9.2m - an increase of $400,000 on the $8.8m of the 2023 tournament. The winner will receive a check for $1.656m, while the runner-up will bank a substantial $1.002m.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸