Italian Open Prize Money Payout 2024
Guido Migliozzi will be hoping to build on his win at the KLM Open to claim a first prize of over $500,000 in the Italian Open, which takes place at a new venue
The penultimate European Swing tournament of the DP World Tour season is also one of the most prestigious this year – the Italian Open.
For the last three editions, the event has taken place at the venue for the 2023 Ryder Cup, Marco Simone, but this year, the honor goes to Adriatic Golf Club, the first time it has been held there.
Players will be competing for the largest non-Rolex Series purse of the DP World Tour season so far, with $3.25m on offer at the event, which is entirely appropriate for a tournament with a rich history that has seen some of the biggest names the game has seen lift the trophy, including Jose Maria Olazabal, Bernhard Langer and Greg Norman.
The 2023 event was won by Adrian Meronk, but he will not be here to defend his title after signing for LIV Golf at the start of the year. Back then, Meronk won $552,500 from an identical purse to this year’s tournament, meaning whoever lifts the trophy on Sunday will claim the same amount. The runner-up will bank $357,500.
With only the BMW International Open to come in the European Swing phase of the season, competition is heating up for the bonus $200,000 that will be handed to the winner of the section, along with entry to each of the Back 9 tournaments and the Genesis Scottish Open.
Nacho Elvira currently leads the way ahead of Laurie Canter and Guido Migliozzi, who won last week’s KLM Open in the Netherlands.
Below is the prize money payout for the Italian Open.
Italian Open Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$552,500
|2nd
|$357,500
|3rd
|$204,750
|4th
|$162,500
|5th
|$137,800
|6th
|$113,750
|7th
|$97,500
|8th
|$81,250
|9th
|$72,800
|10th
|$65,000
|11th
|$59,800
|12th
|$55,900
|13th
|$52,325
|14th
|$49,725
|15th
|$47,775
|16th
|$45,825
|17th
|$43,875
|18th
|$41,925
|19th
|$40,300
|20th
|$39,000
|21st
|$37,700
|22nd
|$36,725
|23rd
|$35,750
|24th
|$34,775
|25th
|$33,800
|26th
|$32,825
|27th
|$31,850
|28th
|$30,875
|29th
|$29,900
|30th
|$28,925
|31st
|$27,950
|32nd
|$26,975
|33rd
|$26,000
|34th
|$25,025
|35th
|$24,050
|36th
|$23,075
|37th
|$22,425
|38th
|$21,775
|39th
|$21,125
|40th
|$20,475
|41st
|$19,825
|42nd
|$19,175
|43rd
|$18,525
|44th
|$17,875
|45th
|$17,225
|46th
|$16,575
|47th
|$15,925
|48th
|$15,275
|49th
|$14,625
|50th
|$13,975
|51st
|$13,325
|52nd
|$12,675
|53rd
|$12,025
|54th
|$11,375
|55th
|$11,050
|56th
|$10,725
|57th
|$10,400
|58th
|$10,075
|59th
|$9,750
|60th
|$9,425
|61st
|$9,100
|62nd
|$8,775
|63rd
|$8,450
|64th
|$8,125
|65th
|$7,800
Who Are The Star Names In The Italian Open?
Local hero Guido Migliozzi couldn’t be heading into the tournament at a better time after his win at the KLM Open, and he will be hoping to delight the home fans with a similar performance this week as he looks for his fifth DP World Tour triumph.
Another Italian to watch is Matteo Manassero, who is enjoying an impressive career revival that included his first DP World Tour win for nearly 11 years at the Jonsson Workwear Open and an appearance at the US Open. Three-time DP World Tour winner Edoardo Molinari also plays.
Spain is also well represented at the tournament, with current leader of the European Swing phase Nacho Elvira among them, who will be hoping to consolidate his position this week. Other Spaniards who will fancy their chances include Volvo China Open winner Adrian Otaegui and nine-time DP World Tour winner Pablo Larrazzabal.
Former winners of the tournament in the field include 2020 champion Ross McGowan and Bernd Wiesberger, who claimed victory in 2019, while there is also a place for 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett.
What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Italian Open?
The Italian Open is one of the most lucrative of the DP World Tour season, with a purse of $3.25m. So far this season, only Rolex Series event the Dubai Desert Classic has offered more. The winner will earn $552,500.
Who Won The 2023 Italian Open?
In 2023, Adrian Meronk won the tournament at Marco Simone. That appeared to make the Pole a safe bet for a Ryder Cup place, particularly as the match was played at the same venue. However, he missed out on a wildcard and has since signed for LIV Golf.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
