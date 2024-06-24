Italian Open Prize Money Payout 2024

The penultimate European Swing tournament of the DP World Tour season is also one of the most prestigious this year – the Italian Open.

For the last three editions, the event has taken place at the venue for the 2023 Ryder Cup, Marco Simone, but this year, the honor goes to Adriatic Golf Club, the first time it has been held there.

Players will be competing for the largest non-Rolex Series purse of the DP World Tour season so far, with $3.25m on offer at the event, which is entirely appropriate for a tournament with a rich history that has seen some of the biggest names the game has seen lift the trophy, including Jose Maria Olazabal, Bernhard Langer and Greg Norman.

The 2023 event was won by Adrian Meronk, but he will not be here to defend his title after signing for LIV Golf at the start of the year. Back then, Meronk won $552,500 from an identical purse to this year’s tournament, meaning whoever lifts the trophy on Sunday will claim the same amount. The runner-up will bank $357,500.

With only the BMW International Open to come in the European Swing phase of the season, competition is heating up for the bonus $200,000 that will be handed to the winner of the section, along with entry to each of the Back 9 tournaments and the Genesis Scottish Open.

Nacho Elvira currently leads the way ahead of Laurie Canter and Guido Migliozzi, who won last week’s KLM Open in the Netherlands.

Below is the prize money payout for the Italian Open.

Italian Open Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $552,500 2nd $357,500 3rd $204,750 4th $162,500 5th $137,800 6th $113,750 7th $97,500 8th $81,250 9th $72,800 10th $65,000 11th $59,800 12th $55,900 13th $52,325 14th $49,725 15th $47,775 16th $45,825 17th $43,875 18th $41,925 19th $40,300 20th $39,000 21st $37,700 22nd $36,725 23rd $35,750 24th $34,775 25th $33,800 26th $32,825 27th $31,850 28th $30,875 29th $29,900 30th $28,925 31st $27,950 32nd $26,975 33rd $26,000 34th $25,025 35th $24,050 36th $23,075 37th $22,425 38th $21,775 39th $21,125 40th $20,475 41st $19,825 42nd $19,175 43rd $18,525 44th $17,875 45th $17,225 46th $16,575 47th $15,925 48th $15,275 49th $14,625 50th $13,975 51st $13,325 52nd $12,675 53rd $12,025 54th $11,375 55th $11,050 56th $10,725 57th $10,400 58th $10,075 59th $9,750 60th $9,425 61st $9,100 62nd $8,775 63rd $8,450 64th $8,125 65th $7,800

Who Are The Star Names In The Italian Open?

Bernd Wiesberger is one of the highest profile names in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Local hero Guido Migliozzi couldn’t be heading into the tournament at a better time after his win at the KLM Open, and he will be hoping to delight the home fans with a similar performance this week as he looks for his fifth DP World Tour triumph.

Another Italian to watch is Matteo Manassero, who is enjoying an impressive career revival that included his first DP World Tour win for nearly 11 years at the Jonsson Workwear Open and an appearance at the US Open. Three-time DP World Tour winner Edoardo Molinari also plays.

Spain is also well represented at the tournament, with current leader of the European Swing phase Nacho Elvira among them, who will be hoping to consolidate his position this week. Other Spaniards who will fancy their chances include Volvo China Open winner Adrian Otaegui and nine-time DP World Tour winner Pablo Larrazzabal.

Former winners of the tournament in the field include 2020 champion Ross McGowan and Bernd Wiesberger, who claimed victory in 2019, while there is also a place for 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett.

What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Italian Open? The Italian Open is one of the most lucrative of the DP World Tour season, with a purse of $3.25m. So far this season, only Rolex Series event the Dubai Desert Classic has offered more. The winner will earn $552,500.