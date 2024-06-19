Travelers Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

The eighth and final signature event of the PGA Tour season takes place at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut with the Travelers Championship.

In keeping with the other prestigious tournaments this season, players will be teeing it up for the chance to win prize money comparable to that available in the regular events of the PGA Tour’s big-money arrival, LIV Golf.

Unlike the most recent signature event, the Memorial Tournament, there is no cut this week and because of that, the prize money for the winner is less than the $4m handed to Scottie Scheffler for his victory in the Muirfield Village event, even though the overall purse remains the same at $20m. Still, with $3.6m available to the winner, it remains one of the more lucrative tournaments of the year on any circuit.

In fact, is not just this week’s winner who will be a seven-figure sum better off by Sunday evening. The runner-up will claim $2.16m, while the player finishing third will boost his bank balance by $1.36m.

Because it’s a no-cut event, no one will leave the tournament without prize money, with even the player finishing bottom of the leaderboard set to earn $38,000.

Below is the prize money payout for the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

Travelers Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $3,600,000 2nd $2,160,000 3rd $1,360,000 4th $960,000 5th $800,000 6th $720,000 7th $670,000 8th $620,000 9th $580,000 10th $540,000 11th $500,000 12th $460,000 13th $420,000 14th $380,000 15th $360,000 16th $340,000 17th $320,000 18th $300,000 19th $280,000 20th $260,000 21st $240,500 22nd $223,500 23rd $207,500 24th $191,500 25th $175,500 26th $159,500 27th $153,000 28th $147,000 29th $141,000 30th $135,000 31st $129,000 32nd $123,000 33rd $117,000 34th $112,000 35th $107,000 36th $102,000 37th $97,000 38th $93,000 39th $89,000 40th $85,000 41st $81,000 42nd $77,000 43rd $73,000 44th $69,000 45th $65,000 46th $61,000 47th $57,000 48th $53,500 49th $51,000 50th $50,000 51st $49,000 52nd $48,000 53rd $47,000 54th $46,500 55th $46,000 56th $45,500 57th $45,000 58th $44,500 59th $44,000 60th $43,500 61st $43,000 62nd $42,500 63rd $42,000 64th $41,500 65th $41,000 66th $40,500 67th $40,000 68th $39,500 69th $39,000 70th $38,500 71st $38,000

Who Are The Star Names In The Travelers Championship?

Scottie Scheffler is hoping to come back strongly after a disappointing US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

The defending champion is Keegan Bradley. He beat Zac Blair and Brian Harman by three shots in 2023 despite a late wobble to claim his sixth PGA Tour title.

However, the man to beat will be Scottie Scheffler. Despite an off week at the US Open, where he finished T41, the American has been in imperious form throughout 2024 and has amassed five victories so far.

He has saved his best form for the big tournaments too. As well as winning The Masters and The Players Championship, Scheffler has also won three of the previous seven signature events, so it would not be surprising to see him at the top of the leaderboard again on Sunday evening.

One player who could have something to say about that is PGA Champion Xander Schauffele, who won the tournament in 2022, while other former winners in the field include 2021 champion Harris English and three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth, who claimed victory seven years ago.

Aside from Scheffler and Schauffele, other players from the world’s top 10 in the field are Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay, but one glaring omission is World No.3 Rory McIlroy, who confirmed in a statment he had withdrawn from the tournament following a heartbreaking defeat to Bryson DeChambeau at the US Open.

Where Is The Travelers Championship? The tournament is held at TPC River Highlands, its home since 1984. The Connecticut course is known for its low scoring and was the scene of Jim Furyk’s historic 58 and the 2016 edition of the tournament - the PGA Tour’s all-time scoring record.