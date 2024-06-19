Travelers Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Keegan Bradley defends his title as the latest of the PGA Tour’s lucrative signature events comes from TPC River Highlands
The eighth and final signature event of the PGA Tour season takes place at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut with the Travelers Championship.
In keeping with the other prestigious tournaments this season, players will be teeing it up for the chance to win prize money comparable to that available in the regular events of the PGA Tour’s big-money arrival, LIV Golf.
Unlike the most recent signature event, the Memorial Tournament, there is no cut this week and because of that, the prize money for the winner is less than the $4m handed to Scottie Scheffler for his victory in the Muirfield Village event, even though the overall purse remains the same at $20m. Still, with $3.6m available to the winner, it remains one of the more lucrative tournaments of the year on any circuit.
In fact, is not just this week’s winner who will be a seven-figure sum better off by Sunday evening. The runner-up will claim $2.16m, while the player finishing third will boost his bank balance by $1.36m.
Because it’s a no-cut event, no one will leave the tournament without prize money, with even the player finishing bottom of the leaderboard set to earn $38,000.
Below is the prize money payout for the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.
Travelers Championship Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,600,000
|2nd
|$2,160,000
|3rd
|$1,360,000
|4th
|$960,000
|5th
|$800,000
|6th
|$720,000
|7th
|$670,000
|8th
|$620,000
|9th
|$580,000
|10th
|$540,000
|11th
|$500,000
|12th
|$460,000
|13th
|$420,000
|14th
|$380,000
|15th
|$360,000
|16th
|$340,000
|17th
|$320,000
|18th
|$300,000
|19th
|$280,000
|20th
|$260,000
|21st
|$240,500
|22nd
|$223,500
|23rd
|$207,500
|24th
|$191,500
|25th
|$175,500
|26th
|$159,500
|27th
|$153,000
|28th
|$147,000
|29th
|$141,000
|30th
|$135,000
|31st
|$129,000
|32nd
|$123,000
|33rd
|$117,000
|34th
|$112,000
|35th
|$107,000
|36th
|$102,000
|37th
|$97,000
|38th
|$93,000
|39th
|$89,000
|40th
|$85,000
|41st
|$81,000
|42nd
|$77,000
|43rd
|$73,000
|44th
|$69,000
|45th
|$65,000
|46th
|$61,000
|47th
|$57,000
|48th
|$53,500
|49th
|$51,000
|50th
|$50,000
|51st
|$49,000
|52nd
|$48,000
|53rd
|$47,000
|54th
|$46,500
|55th
|$46,000
|56th
|$45,500
|57th
|$45,000
|58th
|$44,500
|59th
|$44,000
|60th
|$43,500
|61st
|$43,000
|62nd
|$42,500
|63rd
|$42,000
|64th
|$41,500
|65th
|$41,000
|66th
|$40,500
|67th
|$40,000
|68th
|$39,500
|69th
|$39,000
|70th
|$38,500
|71st
|$38,000
Who Are The Star Names In The Travelers Championship?
The defending champion is Keegan Bradley. He beat Zac Blair and Brian Harman by three shots in 2023 despite a late wobble to claim his sixth PGA Tour title.
However, the man to beat will be Scottie Scheffler. Despite an off week at the US Open, where he finished T41, the American has been in imperious form throughout 2024 and has amassed five victories so far.
He has saved his best form for the big tournaments too. As well as winning The Masters and The Players Championship, Scheffler has also won three of the previous seven signature events, so it would not be surprising to see him at the top of the leaderboard again on Sunday evening.
One player who could have something to say about that is PGA Champion Xander Schauffele, who won the tournament in 2022, while other former winners in the field include 2021 champion Harris English and three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth, who claimed victory seven years ago.
Aside from Scheffler and Schauffele, other players from the world’s top 10 in the field are Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay, but one glaring omission is World No.3 Rory McIlroy, who confirmed in a statment he had withdrawn from the tournament following a heartbreaking defeat to Bryson DeChambeau at the US Open.
Where Is The Travelers Championship?
The tournament is held at TPC River Highlands, its home since 1984. The Connecticut course is known for its low scoring and was the scene of Jim Furyk’s historic 58 and the 2016 edition of the tournament - the PGA Tour’s all-time scoring record.
How Much Does The Winner Of The Travelers Championship Make?
The 2024 edition of the Travelers Championship is one of the PGA Tour’s eight signature events, so is one of its most lucrative. The winner will earn $3.6m, while even the next two players on the leaderboard will claim seven-figure sums. The player finishing 71st and bottom of the leaderboard is also set to earn prize money of $38,000.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
