Travelers Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

Keegan Bradley defends his title as the latest of the PGA Tour’s lucrative signature events comes from TPC River Highlands

The eighth and final signature event of the PGA Tour season takes place at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut with the Travelers Championship.

In keeping with the other prestigious tournaments this season, players will be teeing it up for the chance to win prize money comparable to that available in the regular events of the PGA Tour’s big-money arrival, LIV Golf.

Unlike the most recent signature event, the Memorial Tournament, there is no cut this week and because of that, the prize money for the winner is less than the $4m handed to Scottie Scheffler for his victory in the Muirfield Village event, even though the overall purse remains the same at $20m. Still, with $3.6m available to the winner, it remains one of the more lucrative tournaments of the year on any circuit.

In fact, is not just this week’s winner who will be a seven-figure sum better off by Sunday evening. The runner-up will claim $2.16m, while the player finishing third will boost his bank balance by $1.36m.

Because it’s a no-cut event, no one will leave the tournament without prize money, with even the player finishing bottom of the leaderboard set to earn $38,000.

Below is the prize money payout for the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

Travelers Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$3,600,000
2nd$2,160,000
3rd$1,360,000
4th$960,000
5th$800,000
6th$720,000
7th$670,000
8th$620,000
9th$580,000
10th$540,000
11th$500,000
12th$460,000
13th$420,000
14th$380,000
15th$360,000
16th$340,000
17th$320,000
18th$300,000
19th$280,000
20th$260,000
21st$240,500
22nd$223,500
23rd$207,500
24th$191,500
25th$175,500
26th$159,500
27th$153,000
28th$147,000
29th$141,000
30th$135,000
31st$129,000
32nd$123,000
33rd$117,000
34th$112,000
35th$107,000
36th$102,000
37th$97,000
38th$93,000
39th$89,000
40th$85,000
41st$81,000
42nd$77,000
43rd$73,000
44th$69,000
45th$65,000
46th$61,000
47th$57,000
48th$53,500
49th$51,000
50th$50,000
51st$49,000
52nd$48,000
53rd$47,000
54th$46,500
55th$46,000
56th$45,500
57th$45,000
58th$44,500
59th$44,000
60th$43,500
61st$43,000
62nd$42,500
63rd$42,000
64th$41,500
65th$41,000
66th$40,500
67th$40,000
68th$39,500
69th$39,000
70th$38,500
71st$38,000

Who Are The Star Names In The Travelers Championship?

Scottie Scheffler takes a shot during the third round of the US Open

Scottie Scheffler is hoping to come back strongly after a disappointing US Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The defending champion is Keegan Bradley. He beat Zac Blair and Brian Harman by three shots in 2023 despite a late wobble to claim his sixth PGA Tour title.

However, the man to beat will be Scottie Scheffler. Despite an off week at the US Open, where he finished T41, the American has been in imperious form throughout 2024 and has amassed five victories so far.

He has saved his best form for the big tournaments too. As well as winning The Masters and The Players Championship, Scheffler has also won three of the previous seven signature events, so it would not be surprising to see him at the top of the leaderboard again on Sunday evening.

One player who could have something to say about that is PGA Champion Xander Schauffele, who won the tournament in 2022, while other former winners in the field include 2021 champion Harris English and three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth, who claimed victory seven years ago.

Aside from Scheffler and Schauffele, other players from the world’s top 10 in the field are Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay, but one glaring omission is World No.3 Rory McIlroy, who confirmed in a statment he had withdrawn from the tournament following a heartbreaking defeat to Bryson DeChambeau at the US Open.

Where Is The Travelers Championship?

The tournament is held at TPC River Highlands, its home since 1984. The Connecticut course is known for its low scoring and was the scene of Jim Furyk’s historic 58 and the 2016 edition of the tournament - the PGA Tour’s all-time scoring record.

How Much Does The Winner Of The Travelers Championship Make?

The 2024 edition of the Travelers Championship is one of the PGA Tour’s eight signature events, so is one of its most lucrative. The winner will earn $3.6m, while even the next two players on the leaderboard will claim seven-figure sums. The player finishing 71st and bottom of the leaderboard is also set to earn prize money of $38,000.

