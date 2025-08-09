How Tough Is Trump International Golf Links Playing This Week? The Insane Numbers Behind This Week's Venue
The highest scores recorded for each hole in the second round show how tough it was for players competing at the Nexo Championship
The players who made the cut at the latest event of the DP World Tour season, the Nexo Championship, was certainly made to work for the achievement of reaching the weekend.
The event is taking place at Trump International Golf Links in Scotland, where the conditions played a big part in some extremely high scoring on Friday.
The course opened in 2012 and ranks 15th in Golf Monthly’s top 100 courses in the UK and Ireland.
However, while the players will have been impressed by its breathtaking scenery, that would have been a small consolation for many given the way events played out on Friday.
The action took place beneath overcast skies in cool and windy conditions at the Aberdeenshire links, and a graphic produced by the DP World Tour showed just how tough it was, listing the highest scores recorded on each hole during the second round.
How hard is Trump International playing this week? This hard 🫣The highest scores recorded on each hole from the second round.#NexoChampionshipAugust 9, 2025
One stands out in particular, the par-4 11th, which was the scene of a 12 at one point. But who was responsible for the octuple bogey? Spare a thought for Joel Moscatel.
He had been going reasonably well at just one over through his first 10 holes, but his day unravelled spectacularly in his 11th hole horror, which saw three penalty strokes.
The Spaniard eventually carded a 13-over 85, which included a quadruple bogey eight at the 14th, as he missed the cut line of seven-over by 11.
It was far from the only damaging hole experienced in the second round, though.
Nines were also recorded at the par-5 first, par-4 second and par-4 17th, along with five holes that produced an eight and four more that saw sevens.
Even the most respectable number, a five on the 13th, is tempered by the fact that it is a par-3.
Overall, the total for all the highest scores recorded on each hole comes to 135, which would equate to 63 over par.
Perhaps even more remarkably, the day of carnage included a new course record, a six-under 66 achieved by Grant Forrest to keep him in contention for his second DP World Tour title.
