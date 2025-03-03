Alex Smalley Facts: 10 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro

Alex Smalley took an interest in golf at an early age before going onto to build a successful college career, so it’s no surprise he has transferred those to the professional game, where he’s making a name for himself on the PGA Tour.

Here are 10 things to know about the American.

Alex Smalley Facts

1. Alex Smalley was born on 21 October 1996 in Rochester, New York.

2. His first memory of playing golf was hitting a rubber golf ball in the snow in his backyard.

3. He studied environmental sciences at Duke University.

4. He won the Sunnehanna Amateur twice, in 2018 and 2019.

5. Smalley holds Duke's career scoring record with a four-year stroke average of 71.32.

6. He was a member of the 2019 US Walker Cup team for the match against Great Britain & Ireland at Royal Liverpool, where he scored three points as they won 15.5-10.5.

Alex Smalley played for the US in the 2019 Walker Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

7. After turning professional in 2019, he initially played on the LocaliQ Series.

8. He then began playing on the PGA Tour Canada and Korn Ferry Tour, from which he graduated to the PGA Tour in 2021, where he has been runner-up twice, first at the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship and then the following year at the John Deere Classic.

9. Both his parents have caddied for him during his career.

10. He carries a maximum of two tees in his right pocket during a round.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Alex Smalley bio Full Name Alex Anthony Smalley Born 21 October 1996 - Rochester, New York Height 6 ft 0 in (1.83 m) Former Tours PGA Tour CanadaKorn Ferry TourLocaliQ Series Current Tour PGA Tour Highest OWGR 63rd