Alex Smalley Facts: 10 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro

Alex Smalley is one of the PGA Tour’s brightest talents – here are 10 things you may not be familiar with about him

Alex Smalley takes a shot at the Cognizant Classic
Alex Smalley swapped a successful stint in college golf for a promising professional career
Alex Smalley took an interest in golf at an early age before going onto to build a successful college career, so it’s no surprise he has transferred those to the professional game, where he’s making a name for himself on the PGA Tour.

Here are 10 things to know about the American.

Alex Smalley Facts

1. Alex Smalley was born on 21 October 1996 in Rochester, New York.

2. His first memory of playing golf was hitting a rubber golf ball in the snow in his backyard.

3. He studied environmental sciences at Duke University.

4. He won the Sunnehanna Amateur twice, in 2018 and 2019.

5. Smalley holds Duke's career scoring record with a four-year stroke average of 71.32.

6. He was a member of the 2019 US Walker Cup team for the match against Great Britain & Ireland at Royal Liverpool, where he scored three points as they won 15.5-10.5.

Alex Smalley and Caolan Rafferty at the 2019 Walker Cup

Alex Smalley played for the US in the 2019 Walker Cup

7. After turning professional in 2019, he initially played on the LocaliQ Series.

8. He then began playing on the PGA Tour Canada and Korn Ferry Tour, from which he graduated to the PGA Tour in 2021, where he has been runner-up twice, first at the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship and then the following year at the John Deere Classic.

9. Both his parents have caddied for him during his career.

10. He carries a maximum of two tees in his right pocket during a round.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Alex Smalley bio

Full Name

Alex Anthony Smalley

Born

21 October 1996 - Rochester, New York

Height

6 ft 0 in (1.83 m)

Former Tours

PGA Tour CanadaKorn Ferry TourLocaliQ Series

Current Tour

PGA Tour

Highest OWGR

63rd

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Alex Smalley PGA Tour Earnings

Year

Money

2021/22

$1,631,567

2022/23

$3,128,514

2024

$1,102,220

News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

