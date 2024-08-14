Mark Hubbard Facts: 20 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Golfer

Get to know the life and career of PGA Tour player Mark Hubbard better with these facts

Mark Hubbard plays an iron shot
Elliott Heath
By
published

Mark Hubbard is somewhat of a veteran of the PGA Tour, with the Coloradan joining the US circuit back in 2015 after graduating from the Korn Ferry Tour.

Get to know Hubbard better with these 20 facts about his life and career...

Mark Hubbard facts:

1. He was born in Denver, Colorado and now lives in The Woodlands, Texas, just north of Houston.

2. He attended San Jose State University and studied business management.

3. As well as golf, he was a keen skier and basketball player growing up.

4. He is one of six siblings.

5. He turned pro in 2012 after graduation.

6. He won his first pro title on the PGA Tour Canada in 2013.

7. He ended the season 3rd on the points list to earn his Korn Ferry Tour card for 2014.

8. He earned his 2015 PGA Tour card after finishing 18th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.

9. He dropped back to the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019 and regained his PGA Tour card for 2020 after winning the LECOM Suncoast Classic in Florida with a score of 26-under-par.

Mark Hubbard holding a trophy

10. He made the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time in 2023.

11. He earned medalist honors in the Cherry Hill Club 2024 US Open qualifier with a score of 15-under-par to earn his way into the US Open at Pinehurst No.2.

12. His brother, Nathan, is the former CEO of Ticketmaster.

13. Hubbard proposed to his now-wife Meghan on the 18th green at Pebble Beach during the 2015 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

14. He and Meghan have two daughters together.

15. His best finish in a Major is a T26 at the 2024 PGA Championship.

16. His nickname is 'Homeless Hubbs', which features in his X and Instagram handles. It came after he was sleeping on the sofa in a house with a couple of PGA Tour caddies for a period of months.

17. He has made over $10m on the PGA Tour.

18. He made a hole-in-one during the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic from 217 yards after dropping his club in disgust. He described it as "embarrassing." His ace at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was his ninth hole-in-one.

Should this count? Mark Hubbard's surprising hole-in-one at Rocket Mortgage Classic - YouTube Should this count? Mark Hubbard's surprising hole-in-one at Rocket Mortgage Classic - YouTube
Watch On

19. He went 370 holes without a three-putt in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, which was the third-longest streak of any player.

20. He made 632/632 putts from inside 3ft in the 2021-22 PGA Tour season, ranking 1st.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Mark Hubbard bio
BornMay 24 1989, Denver, Colorado, USA
NicknameHomeless Hubbs
CollegeSan Jose State University
Turned pro2012
Current tourPGA Tour
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Mark Hubbard wins
EventTourScore
2013 Wildfire InvitationalPGA Tour Canada-20 (2 strokes)
2019 LECOM Suncoast ClassicKorn Ferry Tour-26 (2 strokes)
