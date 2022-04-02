Rickie Fowler And Jason Day Fail To Qualify For The Masters
After missing the cut at the Valero Texas Open, Fowler will miss out on Augusta for a second consecutive year, while Day misses out for the first time since 2010
Rickie Fowler and Jason Day are some of the most recognisable faces in the game of golf. However, after both missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open, neither will be teeing it up at the first Major of the year at Augusta National, with the pair failing to qualify for the Masters.
For Fowler, it is the second consecutive year that he has failed to qualify for the Major, with his poor form continuing as he missed his fifth cut of the season in Texas.
Day on the other hand will miss the Masters for the first time since 2010, with his slump in form causing him to slip out of the top-100 in the World Rankings. Along with his injury woes, the Aussie is also currently dealing with the unfortunate death of his mother, who sadly passed away in early March after a year-long battle against cancer.
Both men hold superb records at Augusta National, with Fowler securing three top-10s in 10 starts, one of which was a runner-up finish in 2018. Day also has 10 starts at the Masters, with the 34-year-old finishing in a share of second on his debut in 2011. From there, he went on to claim another three top-10 finishes.
However, in 2022, both men will not be vying for the Green Jacket, with neither making it through to the weekend in Texas. What is perhaps more frustrating for the duo is that at the beginning of the new 2021 - 22 PGA Tour season, they both put in some very good results.
Fowler for example, secured a tied-third finish at the CJ Cup, an event that was littered with top quality names that was eventually won by Rory McIlroy. From there though, he has not placed better than 40th, with the American missing three consecutive cuts throughout the end of January and beginning of February.
Along with Fowler, Day was also racking up some good finishes. Following a tied-third at the QBE Shootout, he would go on to be in contention at the Farmers Insurance Open before a final round 72 put him into third place. After that result, he finished inside the top-25 finish at Pebble Beach, however, he has missed the cut in his last three starts.
Along with Fowler and Day, there are a number of big names missing from Augusta National this year, with Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter, Martin Kaymer and Henrik Stenson failing to qualify.
One name that is yet to be confirmed though is Tiger Woods, with the 15-time Major winner still yet to confirm on whether he will be appearing at Augusta National in 2022. He has been spotted playing a practice round though, with many sources and individuals stating his game is "all back" and "impressive".
