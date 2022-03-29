Valero Texas Open Purse And Prize Money

There's an attractive purse on offer at TPC San Antonio as preparations for The Masters ramp up

Jordan Spieth poses with the trophy after winning the 2021 Valero Texas Open
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

With just a week to go before The Masters, some of the world’s best players, including Rory McIlroy, are competing for a record purse at the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.

TPC San Antonio opened in 2010 and has hosted the tournament ever since. In that time, the Greg Norman-designed course has established a reputation as one of the most difficult courses on the PGA Tour. Huge bunkers are a regular feature  – including one in the centre of the 16th green. The wind is almost always a consideration, too, as players attempt to navigate a course with a mixture of narrow and wide fairways.

Among those who have got to grips with the course and conditions to win the tournament in recent years are Ben Curtis in 2012 and Corey Conners in 2019, who became the first player to win on the PGA Tour in nine years after qualifying on a Monday. After cancellation in 2020 because of Covid, the tournament was back last year, with Jordan Spieth winning to take the first prize of $1.38m from a purse of $7.7m.

None of the previous winners had prize money as attractive as this year’s to compete for, though. The overall purse is now $8.6m, with a first prize of $1.54m up for grabs. Meanwhile, the runner-up will earn $937,400. Spieth is among those returning to compete for a share of that purse, alongside other big names, including McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and Hideki Matsuyama. All this sets the tournament up beautifully for an exciting and competitive four days, and the perfect way to whet the appetite for the first Major of the year at Augusta National next week.

Here’s a full breakdown of the prize money.

Valero Texas Open Prize Money

PositionPrize Money
1st$1,548,000
2nd$937,400
3rd$593,400
4th$421,400
5th$352,600
6th$311,750
7th$290,250
8th$268,750
9th$251,550
10th$234,350
11th$217,150
12th$199,950
13th$182,750
14th$165,550
15th$156,950
16th$148,350
17th$139,750
18th$131,150
19th$122,550
20th$113,950
21st$105,350
22nd$96,750
23rd$89,870
24th$82,990
25th$76,110
26th$69,230
27th$66,650
28th$64,070
29th$61,490
30th$58,910
31st$56,330
32nd$53,750
33rd$51,170
34th$49,020
35th$46,870
36th$44,720
37th$42,570
38th$40,850
39th$39,130
40th$37,410
41st$35,690
42nd$33,970
43rd$32,250
44th$30,530
45th$28,810
46th$27,090
47th$25,370
48th$23,994
49th$22,790
50th$22,102
51st$21,586
52nd$21,070
53rd$20,726
54th$20,382
55th$20,210
56th$20,038
57th$19,866
58th$19,694
59th$19,522
60th$19,350
61st$19,178
62nd$19,006
63rd$18,834
64th$18,662
65th$18,490
66th$18,318
67th$18,146
68th$17,974
69th$17,802
70th$17,630
71st$17,458
72nd$17,458
73rd$17,114
74th$16,942
75th$16,770
76th$16,598
77th$16,426
78th$16,254
79th$16,082
80th$15,910
81st$15,738
82nd$15,566
83rd$15,394
84th$15,222
85th$15,050
86th$14,878
87th$14,706
88th$14,534
89th$14,362
90th$14,190

What Is The Tournament Purse For The Valero Texas Open?

The tournament purse for the 2022 Valero Texas Open is $8.6m – up from $7.7m last year. In 2021, Jordan Spieth took the first prize of $1.38m, but this year, he and the rest of the field will be competing for a top prize of $1.54m.

Who Will Be Playing In The Valero Texas Open?

A string of top players will be competing at TPC San Antonio, including Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau and Hideki Matsuyama. Jason Day, Henrik Stenson, Luke Donald and Ian Poulter are among other big names taking part. Anirban Lahiri makes his first appearance at a tournament since finishing runner-up to Cameron Smith at The Players Championship. 

Mike Hall
Mike Hall

Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.