Valero Texas Open Purse And Prize Money
There's an attractive purse on offer at TPC San Antonio as preparations for The Masters ramp up
With just a week to go before The Masters, some of the world’s best players, including Rory McIlroy, are competing for a record purse at the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.
TPC San Antonio opened in 2010 and has hosted the tournament ever since. In that time, the Greg Norman-designed course has established a reputation as one of the most difficult courses on the PGA Tour. Huge bunkers are a regular feature – including one in the centre of the 16th green. The wind is almost always a consideration, too, as players attempt to navigate a course with a mixture of narrow and wide fairways.
Among those who have got to grips with the course and conditions to win the tournament in recent years are Ben Curtis in 2012 and Corey Conners in 2019, who became the first player to win on the PGA Tour in nine years after qualifying on a Monday. After cancellation in 2020 because of Covid, the tournament was back last year, with Jordan Spieth winning to take the first prize of $1.38m from a purse of $7.7m.
None of the previous winners had prize money as attractive as this year’s to compete for, though. The overall purse is now $8.6m, with a first prize of $1.54m up for grabs. Meanwhile, the runner-up will earn $937,400. Spieth is among those returning to compete for a share of that purse, alongside other big names, including McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and Hideki Matsuyama. All this sets the tournament up beautifully for an exciting and competitive four days, and the perfect way to whet the appetite for the first Major of the year at Augusta National next week.
Here’s a full breakdown of the prize money.
Valero Texas Open Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,548,000
|2nd
|$937,400
|3rd
|$593,400
|4th
|$421,400
|5th
|$352,600
|6th
|$311,750
|7th
|$290,250
|8th
|$268,750
|9th
|$251,550
|10th
|$234,350
|11th
|$217,150
|12th
|$199,950
|13th
|$182,750
|14th
|$165,550
|15th
|$156,950
|16th
|$148,350
|17th
|$139,750
|18th
|$131,150
|19th
|$122,550
|20th
|$113,950
|21st
|$105,350
|22nd
|$96,750
|23rd
|$89,870
|24th
|$82,990
|25th
|$76,110
|26th
|$69,230
|27th
|$66,650
|28th
|$64,070
|29th
|$61,490
|30th
|$58,910
|31st
|$56,330
|32nd
|$53,750
|33rd
|$51,170
|34th
|$49,020
|35th
|$46,870
|36th
|$44,720
|37th
|$42,570
|38th
|$40,850
|39th
|$39,130
|40th
|$37,410
|41st
|$35,690
|42nd
|$33,970
|43rd
|$32,250
|44th
|$30,530
|45th
|$28,810
|46th
|$27,090
|47th
|$25,370
|48th
|$23,994
|49th
|$22,790
|50th
|$22,102
|51st
|$21,586
|52nd
|$21,070
|53rd
|$20,726
|54th
|$20,382
|55th
|$20,210
|56th
|$20,038
|57th
|$19,866
|58th
|$19,694
|59th
|$19,522
|60th
|$19,350
|61st
|$19,178
|62nd
|$19,006
|63rd
|$18,834
|64th
|$18,662
|65th
|$18,490
|66th
|$18,318
|67th
|$18,146
|68th
|$17,974
|69th
|$17,802
|70th
|$17,630
|71st
|$17,458
|72nd
|$17,458
|73rd
|$17,114
|74th
|$16,942
|75th
|$16,770
|76th
|$16,598
|77th
|$16,426
|78th
|$16,254
|79th
|$16,082
|80th
|$15,910
|81st
|$15,738
|82nd
|$15,566
|83rd
|$15,394
|84th
|$15,222
|85th
|$15,050
|86th
|$14,878
|87th
|$14,706
|88th
|$14,534
|89th
|$14,362
|90th
|$14,190
What Is The Tournament Purse For The Valero Texas Open?
The tournament purse for the 2022 Valero Texas Open is $8.6m – up from $7.7m last year. In 2021, Jordan Spieth took the first prize of $1.38m, but this year, he and the rest of the field will be competing for a top prize of $1.54m.
Who Will Be Playing In The Valero Texas Open?
A string of top players will be competing at TPC San Antonio, including Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau and Hideki Matsuyama. Jason Day, Henrik Stenson, Luke Donald and Ian Poulter are among other big names taking part. Anirban Lahiri makes his first appearance at a tournament since finishing runner-up to Cameron Smith at The Players Championship.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
