Valero Texas Open Purse And Prize Money

With just a week to go before The Masters, some of the world’s best players, including Rory McIlroy, are competing for a record purse at the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.

TPC San Antonio opened in 2010 and has hosted the tournament ever since. In that time, the Greg Norman-designed course has established a reputation as one of the most difficult courses on the PGA Tour. Huge bunkers are a regular feature – including one in the centre of the 16th green. The wind is almost always a consideration, too, as players attempt to navigate a course with a mixture of narrow and wide fairways.

Among those who have got to grips with the course and conditions to win the tournament in recent years are Ben Curtis in 2012 and Corey Conners in 2019, who became the first player to win on the PGA Tour in nine years after qualifying on a Monday. After cancellation in 2020 because of Covid, the tournament was back last year, with Jordan Spieth winning to take the first prize of $1.38m from a purse of $7.7m.

None of the previous winners had prize money as attractive as this year’s to compete for, though. The overall purse is now $8.6m, with a first prize of $1.54m up for grabs. Meanwhile, the runner-up will earn $937,400. Spieth is among those returning to compete for a share of that purse, alongside other big names, including McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and Hideki Matsuyama. All this sets the tournament up beautifully for an exciting and competitive four days, and the perfect way to whet the appetite for the first Major of the year at Augusta National next week.

Here’s a full breakdown of the prize money.

Valero Texas Open Prize Money

Position Prize Money 1st $1,548,000 2nd $937,400 3rd $593,400 4th $421,400 5th $352,600 6th $311,750 7th $290,250 8th $268,750 9th $251,550 10th $234,350 11th $217,150 12th $199,950 13th $182,750 14th $165,550 15th $156,950 16th $148,350 17th $139,750 18th $131,150 19th $122,550 20th $113,950 21st $105,350 22nd $96,750 23rd $89,870 24th $82,990 25th $76,110 26th $69,230 27th $66,650 28th $64,070 29th $61,490 30th $58,910 31st $56,330 32nd $53,750 33rd $51,170 34th $49,020 35th $46,870 36th $44,720 37th $42,570 38th $40,850 39th $39,130 40th $37,410 41st $35,690 42nd $33,970 43rd $32,250 44th $30,530 45th $28,810 46th $27,090 47th $25,370 48th $23,994 49th $22,790 50th $22,102 51st $21,586 52nd $21,070 53rd $20,726 54th $20,382 55th $20,210 56th $20,038 57th $19,866 58th $19,694 59th $19,522 60th $19,350 61st $19,178 62nd $19,006 63rd $18,834 64th $18,662 65th $18,490 66th $18,318 67th $18,146 68th $17,974 69th $17,802 70th $17,630 71st $17,458 72nd $17,458 73rd $17,114 74th $16,942 75th $16,770 76th $16,598 77th $16,426 78th $16,254 79th $16,082 80th $15,910 81st $15,738 82nd $15,566 83rd $15,394 84th $15,222 85th $15,050 86th $14,878 87th $14,706 88th $14,534 89th $14,362 90th $14,190

What Is The Tournament Purse For The Valero Texas Open? The tournament purse for the 2022 Valero Texas Open is $8.6m – up from $7.7m last year. In 2021, Jordan Spieth took the first prize of $1.38m, but this year, he and the rest of the field will be competing for a top prize of $1.54m.