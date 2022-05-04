Richard Bland Confirms LIV Golf Invitational Series Request

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Richard Bland has requested a release to tee it up in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series opener next month at the Centurion Club.

The Englishman confirmed he had signed up for the $25m 48-man field but refused to say any more ahead of this week's British Masters, where he is the defending champion and one of the star names.

"I have and if it's ok, that's where I want to leave it," Bland said after being asked if he had requested a release for the event.

"For now, I want to concentrate on this tournament and I want to respect Betfred and the British Masters. So yes I have, but right now, the DP World Tour is my 100% focus this week. I want to make a good defence of my title and I'll leave it there."

Bland will be joined by Robert Garrigus and a number of big names from the PGA Tour with a total of 20 players said to have requested releases for the tournament according to reports. A total of 15 of the world's top 100 are said to be lined up for the field. There is also set to be some big DP World Tour names appearing albeit a Guardian report stated that there's a growing sense that permission will not be granted to players who want to tee it up at the Centurion Club.

Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Graeme McDowell and Branden Grace are names to have been linked with the event. Phil Mickelson has also confirmed he has requested a release from the PGA Tour, with reports stating that he has received $30m up front and must either appear in each of the eight events or pay back a percentage of that fee (with a possible penalty).

Richard Bland currently ranks 53rd in the world having won his maiden European Tour (now DP World Tour) title at last year's British Masters. The 49-year-old's best result of his career, in terms of world ranking points, came at this year's Dubai Desert Classic where he finished second after losing in a playoff to Viktor Hovland.

Bland picked up $889,000 for his runner-up finish in Dubai, and looks set to pocket at least $120,000 (the figure for finishing last) if he does tee it up at the Centurion Club next month.

Other names linked with the Series include the world's top six male amateurs, who have all been invited to the eight events this year according to a Telegraph report.