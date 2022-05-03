British Masters, Purse, Prize Money And Field

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

After two events in Spain, the DP World Tour heads to England and The Belfry for the British Masters hosted by Danny Willett.

The 2016 Masters champion last won a tournament in October 2021, with a two-stroke win in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The 34-year-old performed well at Augusta National last month, too, finishing in a tie for 11th, and he’ll be looking to take that form into this week’s event.

Last year, Richard Bland edged out Guido Migliozzi in a playoff to become the oldest first-time winner on the European Tour at the age of 48. Bland’s stock has risen in recent months, too. He competed well in the WGC-Match Play, tying for 9th. He also only narrowly missed out on a debut appearance at this year’s Masters after coming just three world ranking places short of the top 50 position he needed for an automatic invite. He eventually reached the top 50, with a career-high of 48 last month, and currently sits at World No.53.

Last week, Bland played in the Catalunya Championship and finished disappointingly in a tie for 66th. Still, he’ll be hopeful of a repeat of last year’s success. Indeed, the tournament has favoured home-grown players over the last few years, with Matt Fitzpatrick winning in 2015 and Eddie Pepperell claiming victory in 2017. Pepperell, who finished tied for 11th last year, returns this week, too.

Arguably the highest-profile Brit in this year’s field is Lee Westwood. Westwood won this event in 2007 and hosted it in 2020. He currently sits lower than Bland in the world rankings, at 58th, but the former World No.1, who has 44 professional career wins, is sure to have the support of the home crowd.

Adri Arnaus, who beat Oliver Bekker in a mammoth playoff last week to claim his first DP World Tour title, is another name to look out for. The South African also competes this week, hoping to go one better after the rigours of that narrow defeat at PGA Catalunya.

The purse is the same as last year - £1.85m. The winner will earn £308,333, with the runner-up banking $205,555.

See below for a full breakdown of the field and prize money.

British Masters Prize Money

Position Prize Money 1st £308,333 2nd £205,255 3rd £115,810 4th £92,500 5th £78,440 6th £64,750 7th £55,500 8th £46,250 9th £41,440 10th £37,000 11th £34,040 12th £31,820 13th £29,785 14th £28,305 15th £27,195 16th £26,085 17th £24,975 18th £23,865 19th £22,940 20th £22,200 21st £21,460 22nd £20,905 23rd £20,350 24th £19,795 25th £19,240 26th £18,685 27th £18,130 28th £17,575 29th £17,020 30th £16,465 31st £15,910 32nd £15,355 33rd £14,800 34th £14,245 35th £13,875 36th £13,505 37th £13,135 38th £12,765 39th £12,395 40th £12,025 41st £11,655 42nd £11,285 43rd £10,915 44th £10,545 45th £10,175 46th £9,805 47th £9,435 48th £9,065 49th £8,695 50th £8,325 51st £7,955 52nd £7,585 53rd £7,215 54th £6,845 55th £6,475 56th £6,105 57th £5,735 58th £5,550 59th £5,365 60th £5,180 61st £4,995 62nd £4,810 63rd £4,625 64th £4,440 65th £4,255

British Masters Field

Antcliff, Maverick

Armitage, Marcus

Arnaus, Adri

Bekker, Oliver

Bertasio, Nino

Besseling, Wil

Bjerregaard, Lucas

Björk, Alexander

Bjørn, Thomas

Bland, Richard

Brun, Julien

Burmester, Dean

Cabrera Bello, Rafa

Caldwell, Jonathan

Campillo, Jorge

Cañizares, Alejandro

Canter, Laurie

Catlin, John

Chawrasia, S.S.P.

Chesters, Ashley

Coetzee, George

Crocker, Sean

Detry, Thomas

Donaldson, Jamie

Dredge, Bradley

Drysdale, David

Dubisson, Victor

Dunne, Paul

Elvira, Nacho

Fdez-Castaño, Gonzalo

Farr, Oliver

Ferguson, Ewen

Fichardt, Darren

Fisher, Ross

Fisher, Oliver

Forrest, Grant

Fox, Ryan

Gagli, Lorenzo

Gallacher, Stephen

Garcia Rodriguez, Sebastian

Gavins, Daniel

Gonnet, Jean-Baptiste

Gouveia, Ricardo

Green, Gavin

Guerrier, Julien

Hanna, Chase

Hansen, Joachim B.

Harding, Justin

Hebert, Benjamin

Heisele, Sebastian

Højgaard, Nicolai

Højgaard, Rasmus

Horsey, David

Horsfield, Sam

Howell, David

Howie, Craig

Huizing, Daan

Jacquelin, Raphaël

Jamieson, Scott

Janewattananond, Jazz

Jordan, Matthew

Karlberg, Rikard

Kawamura, Masahiro

Keogh, Adam

Kinhult, Marcus

Kofstad, Espen

Korhonen, Mikko

Lacroix, Frederic

Lagergren, Joakim

Langasque, Romain

Laporta, Francesco

Larrazábal, Pablo

Law, David

Lawrence, Thriston

Leon, Hugo

Lewis, Tom

Li, Haotong

Lombard, Zander

Long, Hurly

Lorenzo-Vera, Mike

Luiten, Joost

Macintrye, Robert

McEvoy, Richard

McGowan, Ross

Meronk, Adrian

Migliozzi, Guido

Molinari, Edoardo

Møller, Niklas Nørgaard

Morrison, James

Murray, Zach

Nemecz, Lukas

Olesen, Thorbjørn

Ormsby, Wade

Otaegui, Adrian

Paisley, Chris

Paratore, Renato

Paul, Yannik

Pavan, Andrea

Pavon, Matthieu

Pepperell, Eddie

Perez, Victor

Porteous, Haydn

Porteous, Garrick

Pulkkanen, Tapio

Quiros, Alvaro

Ramsay, Richie

Rook, Robert

Roussel, Robin

Rozner, Antoine

Samooja, Kalle

Santos, Ricardo

Schmid, Matti

Schmidt, Ben

Schneider, Marcel

Scrivener, Jason

Senior, Jack

Sharma, Shubhankar

Sharvin, Cormac

Shinkwin, Callum

Siem, Marcel

Singh, Brar, Jack

Smith, Harley

Smith, Jordan

Soderberg, Sebastian

Southgate, Matthew

Stalter, Joël

Sterne, Richard

Stone, Brandon

Storm, Graeme

Sullivan, Andy

Syme, Connor

Tarrio, Santiago

Välimäki, Sami

Van Driel, Darius

Van Tonder, Daniel

Veerman, Johannes

Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai

Walters, Justin

Waring, Paul

Warren, Marc

Westwood, Lee

Whitnell, Dale

Willett, Danny

Wilson, Andrew

Wilson, Oliver

Winther, Jeff

Wood, Chris

Wu, Ashun

Zanotti, Fabrizio

Where Is The British Masters 2022? The Belfy in Warwickshire hosts the British Masters for the second year running. There are three courses at the resort, with the event held on the Brabazon Course, which has a long history of hosting high-profile tournaments, including four Ryder Cups.

Who Won The British Masters In 2021? Richard Bland became the oldest first-time winner of a European Tour title with his victory at the 2021 British Masters. He edged out Italian Guido Migliozzi at he Belfry last year for his first win in 478 career attempts.