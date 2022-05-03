British Masters, Purse, Prize Money And Field
The DP World Tour comes to The Belfry, but who’s playing and how much money is at stake?
After two events in Spain, the DP World Tour heads to England and The Belfry for the British Masters hosted by Danny Willett.
The 2016 Masters champion last won a tournament in October 2021, with a two-stroke win in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The 34-year-old performed well at Augusta National last month, too, finishing in a tie for 11th, and he’ll be looking to take that form into this week’s event.
Last year, Richard Bland edged out Guido Migliozzi in a playoff to become the oldest first-time winner on the European Tour at the age of 48. Bland’s stock has risen in recent months, too. He competed well in the WGC-Match Play, tying for 9th. He also only narrowly missed out on a debut appearance at this year’s Masters after coming just three world ranking places short of the top 50 position he needed for an automatic invite. He eventually reached the top 50, with a career-high of 48 last month, and currently sits at World No.53.
Last week, Bland played in the Catalunya Championship and finished disappointingly in a tie for 66th. Still, he’ll be hopeful of a repeat of last year’s success. Indeed, the tournament has favoured home-grown players over the last few years, with Matt Fitzpatrick winning in 2015 and Eddie Pepperell claiming victory in 2017. Pepperell, who finished tied for 11th last year, returns this week, too.
Arguably the highest-profile Brit in this year’s field is Lee Westwood. Westwood won this event in 2007 and hosted it in 2020. He currently sits lower than Bland in the world rankings, at 58th, but the former World No.1, who has 44 professional career wins, is sure to have the support of the home crowd.
Adri Arnaus, who beat Oliver Bekker in a mammoth playoff last week to claim his first DP World Tour title, is another name to look out for. The South African also competes this week, hoping to go one better after the rigours of that narrow defeat at PGA Catalunya.
The purse is the same as last year - £1.85m. The winner will earn £308,333, with the runner-up banking $205,555.
See below for a full breakdown of the field and prize money.
British Masters Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|£308,333
|2nd
|£205,255
|3rd
|£115,810
|4th
|£92,500
|5th
|£78,440
|6th
|£64,750
|7th
|£55,500
|8th
|£46,250
|9th
|£41,440
|10th
|£37,000
|11th
|£34,040
|12th
|£31,820
|13th
|£29,785
|14th
|£28,305
|15th
|£27,195
|16th
|£26,085
|17th
|£24,975
|18th
|£23,865
|19th
|£22,940
|20th
|£22,200
|21st
|£21,460
|22nd
|£20,905
|23rd
|£20,350
|24th
|£19,795
|25th
|£19,240
|26th
|£18,685
|27th
|£18,130
|28th
|£17,575
|29th
|£17,020
|30th
|£16,465
|31st
|£15,910
|32nd
|£15,355
|33rd
|£14,800
|34th
|£14,245
|35th
|£13,875
|36th
|£13,505
|37th
|£13,135
|38th
|£12,765
|39th
|£12,395
|40th
|£12,025
|41st
|£11,655
|42nd
|£11,285
|43rd
|£10,915
|44th
|£10,545
|45th
|£10,175
|46th
|£9,805
|47th
|£9,435
|48th
|£9,065
|49th
|£8,695
|50th
|£8,325
|51st
|£7,955
|52nd
|£7,585
|53rd
|£7,215
|54th
|£6,845
|55th
|£6,475
|56th
|£6,105
|57th
|£5,735
|58th
|£5,550
|59th
|£5,365
|60th
|£5,180
|61st
|£4,995
|62nd
|£4,810
|63rd
|£4,625
|64th
|£4,440
|65th
|£4,255
British Masters Field
- Antcliff, Maverick
- Armitage, Marcus
- Arnaus, Adri
- Bekker, Oliver
- Bertasio, Nino
- Besseling, Wil
- Bjerregaard, Lucas
- Björk, Alexander
- Bjørn, Thomas
- Bland, Richard
- Brun, Julien
- Burmester, Dean
- Cabrera Bello, Rafa
- Caldwell, Jonathan
- Campillo, Jorge
- Cañizares, Alejandro
- Canter, Laurie
- Catlin, John
- Chawrasia, S.S.P.
- Chesters, Ashley
- Coetzee, George
- Crocker, Sean
- Detry, Thomas
- Donaldson, Jamie
- Dredge, Bradley
- Drysdale, David
- Dubisson, Victor
- Dunne, Paul
- Elvira, Nacho
- Fdez-Castaño, Gonzalo
- Farr, Oliver
- Ferguson, Ewen
- Fichardt, Darren
- Fisher, Ross
- Fisher, Oliver
- Forrest, Grant
- Fox, Ryan
- Gagli, Lorenzo
- Gallacher, Stephen
- Garcia Rodriguez, Sebastian
- Gavins, Daniel
- Gonnet, Jean-Baptiste
- Gouveia, Ricardo
- Green, Gavin
- Guerrier, Julien
- Hanna, Chase
- Hansen, Joachim B.
- Harding, Justin
- Hebert, Benjamin
- Heisele, Sebastian
- Højgaard, Nicolai
- Højgaard, Rasmus
- Horsey, David
- Horsfield, Sam
- Howell, David
- Howie, Craig
- Huizing, Daan
- Jacquelin, Raphaël
- Jamieson, Scott
- Janewattananond, Jazz
- Jordan, Matthew
- Karlberg, Rikard
- Kawamura, Masahiro
- Keogh, Adam
- Kinhult, Marcus
- Kofstad, Espen
- Korhonen, Mikko
- Lacroix, Frederic
- Lagergren, Joakim
- Langasque, Romain
- Laporta, Francesco
- Larrazábal, Pablo
- Law, David
- Lawrence, Thriston
- Leon, Hugo
- Lewis, Tom
- Li, Haotong
- Lombard, Zander
- Long, Hurly
- Lorenzo-Vera, Mike
- Luiten, Joost
- Macintrye, Robert
- McEvoy, Richard
- McGowan, Ross
- Meronk, Adrian
- Migliozzi, Guido
- Molinari, Edoardo
- Møller, Niklas Nørgaard
- Morrison, James
- Murray, Zach
- Nemecz, Lukas
- Olesen, Thorbjørn
- Ormsby, Wade
- Otaegui, Adrian
- Paisley, Chris
- Paratore, Renato
- Paul, Yannik
- Pavan, Andrea
- Pavon, Matthieu
- Pepperell, Eddie
- Perez, Victor
- Porteous, Haydn
- Porteous, Garrick
- Pulkkanen, Tapio
- Quiros, Alvaro
- Ramsay, Richie
- Rook, Robert
- Roussel, Robin
- Rozner, Antoine
- Samooja, Kalle
- Santos, Ricardo
- Schmid, Matti
- Schmidt, Ben
- Schneider, Marcel
- Scrivener, Jason
- Senior, Jack
- Sharma, Shubhankar
- Sharvin, Cormac
- Shinkwin, Callum
- Siem, Marcel
- Singh, Brar, Jack
- Smith, Harley
- Smith, Jordan
- Soderberg, Sebastian
- Southgate, Matthew
- Stalter, Joël
- Sterne, Richard
- Stone, Brandon
- Storm, Graeme
- Sullivan, Andy
- Syme, Connor
- Tarrio, Santiago
- Välimäki, Sami
- Van Driel, Darius
- Van Tonder, Daniel
- Veerman, Johannes
- Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai
- Walters, Justin
- Waring, Paul
- Warren, Marc
- Westwood, Lee
- Whitnell, Dale
- Willett, Danny
- Wilson, Andrew
- Wilson, Oliver
- Winther, Jeff
- Wood, Chris
- Wu, Ashun
- Zanotti, Fabrizio
Where Is The British Masters 2022?
The Belfy in Warwickshire hosts the British Masters for the second year running. There are three courses at the resort, with the event held on the Brabazon Course, which has a long history of hosting high-profile tournaments, including four Ryder Cups.
Who Won The British Masters In 2021?
Richard Bland became the oldest first-time winner of a European Tour title with his victory at the 2021 British Masters. He edged out Italian Guido Migliozzi at he Belfry last year for his first win in 478 career attempts.
How Much Is The Purse For The British Masters?
This year’s purse is identical to the prize money on offer in 2021 - £1.85m. Of that, the winner will make £308,333, with the runner-up earning £205,555.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
