LIV Golf Invitational Series Invites World's Top Six Amateurs - Report

The Saudi-backed series has extended invites to some of the world's top male amateurs

Alex Fitzpatrick
Alex Fitzpatrick
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath
By
published

The LIV Golf Invitational Series has invited the world's top six male amateurs to tee it up in all eight of the first year's tournaments, the Telegraph has revealed.

The inaugural tournament takes place next month at the Centurion Club, where an eclectic field of 48 men are set to tee it up. We've heard rumours and read reports for months of who may or may not be playing, with the likes of Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Bubba Watson all names we would not be surprised to see compete in the $25m opener. World No.1065 Robert Garrigus is also said to be in the field.

On top of those big names, it is understood that invites have gone out to the world's six best male amateur players, and crucially they will be allowed to win prize money according to the Telegraph. Traditionally, non-pros cannot pick up prize money on the recognised PGA and DP World Tours as well as their feeder circuits. Shane Lowry famously missed out on €500,000 after winning the 2009 Irish Open as an amateur.

However, the amateurs will all be guaranteed $120,000 (the last-place cheque) in each of the seven individual tournaments for a minimum total of $840,000. The Team Championship at Trump National Doral then concludes the season where a huge $50m is up for grabs. The amateurs have also reportedly been promised status on the Asian Tour, which LIV Golf Investments has also added funding to via the $300m International Series.

Keita Nakajima pictured on the golf course

World No.1 amateur Keita Nakajima in action at the 2022 Masters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The top six in the World Amateur Golf Ranking are currently Japan's Keita Nakajima, USA's Pierceson Coody, Sweden's Ludvig Aberg, Spain's Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra Coto, USA's Sam Bennett and England's Alex Fitzpatrick, brother of World No.25 Matt.

“We did invite several amateurs as part of our mission to develop the next generation of golf talent,” a LIV spokesperson told the Telegraph. “They can stay amateur or turn pro.”

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath

Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as three Open Championships including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 4-6. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.


Elliott is currently playing:


Driver: Honma TR20

3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max

Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max

Irons: Honma TR20B

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.