LIV Golf Invitational Series Invites World's Top Six Amateurs - Report
The Saudi-backed series has extended invites to some of the world's top male amateurs
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The LIV Golf Invitational Series has invited the world's top six male amateurs to tee it up in all eight of the first year's tournaments, the Telegraph has revealed.
The inaugural tournament takes place next month at the Centurion Club, where an eclectic field of 48 men are set to tee it up. We've heard rumours and read reports for months of who may or may not be playing, with the likes of Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Bubba Watson all names we would not be surprised to see compete in the $25m opener. World No.1065 Robert Garrigus is also said to be in the field.
On top of those big names, it is understood that invites have gone out to the world's six best male amateur players, and crucially they will be allowed to win prize money according to the Telegraph. Traditionally, non-pros cannot pick up prize money on the recognised PGA and DP World Tours as well as their feeder circuits. Shane Lowry famously missed out on €500,000 after winning the 2009 Irish Open as an amateur.
However, the amateurs will all be guaranteed $120,000 (the last-place cheque) in each of the seven individual tournaments for a minimum total of $840,000. The Team Championship at Trump National Doral then concludes the season where a huge $50m is up for grabs. The amateurs have also reportedly been promised status on the Asian Tour, which LIV Golf Investments has also added funding to via the $300m International Series.
The top six in the World Amateur Golf Ranking are currently Japan's Keita Nakajima, USA's Pierceson Coody, Sweden's Ludvig Aberg, Spain's Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra Coto, USA's Sam Bennett and England's Alex Fitzpatrick, brother of World No.25 Matt.
“We did invite several amateurs as part of our mission to develop the next generation of golf talent,” a LIV spokesperson told the Telegraph. “They can stay amateur or turn pro.”
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as three Open Championships including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 4-6. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Honma TR20B
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
How To Get More Distance In Golf – Power Tips
PGA pro Gareth Lewis explains how to get more distance with his two simple power tips
By Gareth Lewis • Published
-
TaylorMade V3 Urethane Ball Review
Our verdict on the TaylorMade V3 Urethane golf ball after we put it through its paces out on course.
By Fergus Bisset • Published