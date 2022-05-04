LIV Golf Invitational Series Invites World's Top Six Amateurs - Report

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series has invited the world's top six male amateurs to tee it up in all eight of the first year's tournaments, the Telegraph has revealed.

The inaugural tournament takes place next month at the Centurion Club, where an eclectic field of 48 men are set to tee it up. We've heard rumours and read reports for months of who may or may not be playing, with the likes of Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Bubba Watson all names we would not be surprised to see compete in the $25m opener. World No.1065 Robert Garrigus is also said to be in the field.

On top of those big names, it is understood that invites have gone out to the world's six best male amateur players, and crucially they will be allowed to win prize money according to the Telegraph. Traditionally, non-pros cannot pick up prize money on the recognised PGA and DP World Tours as well as their feeder circuits. Shane Lowry famously missed out on €500,000 after winning the 2009 Irish Open as an amateur.

However, the amateurs will all be guaranteed $120,000 (the last-place cheque) in each of the seven individual tournaments for a minimum total of $840,000. The Team Championship at Trump National Doral then concludes the season where a huge $50m is up for grabs. The amateurs have also reportedly been promised status on the Asian Tour, which LIV Golf Investments has also added funding to via the $300m International Series.

World No.1 amateur Keita Nakajima in action at the 2022 Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

The top six in the World Amateur Golf Ranking are currently Japan's Keita Nakajima, USA's Pierceson Coody, Sweden's Ludvig Aberg, Spain's Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra Coto, USA's Sam Bennett and England's Alex Fitzpatrick, brother of World No.25 Matt.

“We did invite several amateurs as part of our mission to develop the next generation of golf talent,” a LIV spokesperson told the Telegraph. “They can stay amateur or turn pro.”