Two-Time Asian Tour Winner Ben Campbell Joins LIV Golf

Ben Campbell holds the Hong Kong Open trophy in 2023
Campbell won his first Asian Tour title at the 2023 Hong Kong Open
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath
By
published

Two-time Asian Tour winner Ben Campbell has joined LIV Golf for 2025 after impressing in the International Series over the past two seasons.

The New Zealander, who played in three LIV Golf League events last year as a reserve player, will join Bubba Watson's RangeGoats GC to fill Thomas Pieters' spot after the Belgian left for 4Aces GC.

Campbell almost made it into the league last season after missing out in a playoff at the 2023 LIV Golf Promotions in Abu Dhabi.

He then came close again to qualifying after finishing as the highest-ranked non-LIV golfer in the 2024 International Series rankings behind Joaquin Niemann and Peter Uihlein.

The 33-year-old beat Cameron Smith to win the 2023 Hong Kong Open for his first Asian Tour and International Series win and won again in 2024 at the International Series Morocco, where he beat John Catlin in a playoff.

Ben Campbell holds up the International Series Morocco trophy in 2024

Campbell won the 2024 International Series Morocco

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Campbell is the fourth confirmed new player to join LIV Golf for 2025 after Yubin Jang, Frederik Kjettrup and Promotions winner Lee Chieh-po. Jang has joined IronHeads GC and Kjettrup has signed for Cleeks GC, while Chieh-po is yet to be assigned to a team.

Reports have emerged that LIV's next signing could be DP World Tour star Tom McKibbin, who gave Golf Digest ME a "no comment" when questioned at this week's Team Cup.

Ten Golf and the BBC have reported that the young Northern Irishman, who earned his PGA Tour card for 2025 via the DPWT, has signed with Jon Rahm's Legion XIII side.

The 2025 LIV Golf League schedule gets underway in early February in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!

