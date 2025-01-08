Two-Time Asian Tour Winner Ben Campbell Joins LIV Golf
Two-time Asian Tour winner Ben Campbell has joined Bubba Watson's RangeGoats GC
Two-time Asian Tour winner Ben Campbell has joined LIV Golf for 2025 after impressing in the International Series over the past two seasons.
The New Zealander, who played in three LIV Golf League events last year as a reserve player, will join Bubba Watson's RangeGoats GC to fill Thomas Pieters' spot after the Belgian left for 4Aces GC.
Campbell almost made it into the league last season after missing out in a playoff at the 2023 LIV Golf Promotions in Abu Dhabi.
He then came close again to qualifying after finishing as the highest-ranked non-LIV golfer in the 2024 International Series rankings behind Joaquin Niemann and Peter Uihlein.
The 33-year-old beat Cameron Smith to win the 2023 Hong Kong Open for his first Asian Tour and International Series win and won again in 2024 at the International Series Morocco, where he beat John Catlin in a playoff.
Campbell is the fourth confirmed new player to join LIV Golf for 2025 after Yubin Jang, Frederik Kjettrup and Promotions winner Lee Chieh-po. Jang has joined IronHeads GC and Kjettrup has signed for Cleeks GC, while Chieh-po is yet to be assigned to a team.
Reports have emerged that LIV's next signing could be DP World Tour star Tom McKibbin, who gave Golf Digest ME a "no comment" when questioned at this week's Team Cup.
Ten Golf and the BBC have reported that the young Northern Irishman, who earned his PGA Tour card for 2025 via the DPWT, has signed with Jon Rahm's Legion XIII side.
The 2025 LIV Golf League schedule gets underway in early February in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
