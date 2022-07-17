Paul Casey Reveals WhatsApp Discussions Over LIV Golfers Playing Asian Tour
Paul Casey has suggested that there are WhatsApp group discussions among LIV Golf players to all play certain Asian Tour events together to boost the strength of field and therefore earn more world ranking points.
As it stands, LIV is without world ranking points so the only chance the 48 players, who are all suspended by the PGA Tour, have of earning world ranking points are via the Majors, Asian Tour and, for some still, the DP World Tour.
The Asian Tour has seen significant investment from LIV, so it is a definite alternative for players in the Saudi-backed series looking to earn ranking points.
"There's talk about guys sort of playing a couple," Casey said of playing on the Asian Tour. "I don't even know the schedule. I'm sorry, whether they go play something before Bangkok to get ready, or the break in August, because there's one, the next one is in Bedminster.
"Then I think there's a break before it's Boston or Chicago. I get my dates mixed up. Do they go play to be a bit sharper? There's a lot of discussion, a lot of WhatsApp chat group feeds going around. I'm not part of most of them. I think the discussion was if guys turn up en masse, then it lifts the World Ranking points. So if they're going to go play an Asian Tour, they all go together."
The Englishman joined the new circuit during the second event in Portland, where it was announced that he would be joining Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC. Casey says he's fully aware that he may not be allowed to play in Majors.
"I was fully aware of what might be, of the possibility of not playing Majors. I think it's an interesting question for the younger guys. Myself, I mean, I'm hanging on in the world rankings.
"I don't know what guys are going to do. I think there's the option of playing some Asian Tour events. We're going to see what happens with the DP World Tour. But I was under no illusions that my ranking could slide and be out within however long, whatever the timeframe is. More incentive to play well this week as well to try and get points. I did my due diligence, put it that way."
