Report: Rickie Fowler And Longtime Caddie Split Ahead Of FedEx Cup Playoffs
The American has reportedly parted ways with Joe Skovron ahead of the FedEx Cup Playoffs
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Rickie Fowler and longtime caddie Joe Skovron have split, according to Golf Channel's Todd Lewis.
The American was the last man in the field for this week's Playoffs curtain raiser in Memphis, Tennessee, and he will now tee it up without the regular looper by his side. Ben Schomin, Tour Operations Manager for Fowler's leading sponsor, Cobra Puma Golf, will reportedly fill the void at TPC Southwind.
Fowler was the number one ranked amateur golfer in the world before he turned professional in 2009. The swashbuckling American's first decision was to appoint Skvoron as his caddie. The duo enjoyed a succession partnership, securing five PGA Tour titles, including the flagship Players Championship.
Whilst the pair were unable to claim one of the coveted Major titles, in 2014 Fowler became the third player along with Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods to have finished inside the top-5 in all four Majors in a calendar year - Jordan Spieth became the fourth player just one year later.
Together, the 33-year-old reached a career high 4th in the Official World Golf Ranking and represented the United States at the 2016 Olympic Games.
Without a win since 2019 and following eight missed cuts in 16 PGA Tour starts this year, the American is in the midst of the biggest slump in his career to date. Fowler did not qualify for the US Open or Open Championship, the first time in eleven years he has not competed for the Claret Jug, and finds himself 167th in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Fowler missed the cut last week at the Wyndham Championship but was dealt a lifeline as 10 players in the top-125 of the FedEx Cup points standings were ruled ineligible after their alliance with LIV Golf. The American will be looking to take full advantage of that and save his PGA Tour career.
The news of Fowler and Skvoron's break-up comes just days after Will Zalatoris announced he had parted ways with Ryan Goble in a decision he described as "the toughest decision I've had to make in my golf career."
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.
-
-
'No Irreparable Harm' - LIV Trio Lose Case To Play FedEx Cup Playoffs
Judge Freeman has ruled against Hudson Swafford, Talor Gooch and Matt Jones in the San Jose hearing
By Mike Hall • Published
-
'No Comment' - Cam Smith Fails To Deny Fresh LIV Golf Report
The World No.2 has refused to be drawn on speculation linking him with a big-money move to the LIV Golf Invitational Series
By Mike Hall • Published