Collin Morikawa Splits With Caddie After Just Five Tournaments

In a surprising turn of events, it has been announced that Collin Morikawa and caddie, Joe Greiner, have split after just five tournaments.

The duo, who had been working together since the end of April, had been part of five tournaments, with Morikawa registering results of T17, T50, T20, T23 and T42.

Confirming the news to Golfweek on Wednesday, Morikawa will now have Korn Ferry Tour player, and former college teammate, K.K. Limbhasut, on the bag for this week's Rocket Classic.

Currently, it's unclear who will be Morikawa's long-term replacement on the bag going forward, with a Major championship and possible Ryder Cup on the horizon.

Morikawa previously worked alongside JJ Jakovac, claiming two Majors as a player-caddie pairing (Image credit: Getty Images)

Caddie-swapping has been a regular occurrence in 2025. After Greiner and Max Homa parted ways following a number of years, Greiner then filled-in for Justin Thomas’ regular caddie, Matt Minister, at the RBC Heritage, an event Thomas actually won.

Not a permanent fixture on the American's bag, Morikawa then hired Greiner shortly after he and JJ Jakovac parted ways after working together since 2019.

Going into the Rocket Classic, Morikawa is among the favorites for the title, which includes the likes of Patrick Cantlay and recent Travelers Championship winner, Keegan Bradley.

One player who won't be featuring is former Rocket Classic winner, Tony Finau, who withdrew on Wednesday. He is among several other players who also withdrew prior to the event getting underway.