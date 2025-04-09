Max Homa Says Caddie's Decision To Leave 'Sucks' But He 'Would Rather Walk Life With Joe Forever Than This Dumb Game'

Max Homa has revealed that it was not his decision to split with his caddie Joe Greiner and that the parting of ways "sucks".

The American was widely tipped for Major Championship glory after contending at Augusta National last year, but he has been battling with his game pretty much ever since.

"It was not my choice so it sucked, but we always had a deal that we're friends first and friendship mattered more than the work thing, and he was wise enough to do what he did," Homa said of the split.

"It's hard. I'm just so used to him caddieing. And even just on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesdays, you just have this easy rhythm."

The six-time PGA Tour winner, who has been ranked as high as No.5 in the world but has plummeted to 81st, has not made a cut in a full field event in 2025.

It seems unlikely that parting company with his childhood friend is going to help at an unforgiving course like Augusta, but Homa will be hoping that he will eventually turn a corner.

"It sucks because I just pictured always walking fairways with Joe," added Homa, who finished tied third at Augusta last year.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It doesn't appear that there is any bad blood between the pair, however, and Homa said that he was "happy that he did it" because he would rather know how his friend felt.

"I would rather walk life with Joe forever than this dumb game," he said. "So it's been hard to process, but also good in a way, because friendship does matter more than any of this stuff."

Homa and Greiner grew up playing together at Vista Valencia Golf Club in California before teaming up as a player-caddie duo back in 2013.

The looper worked with Kevin Chappell before rejoining Homa in 2019, and they enjoyed a lot of success together, winning six times on the PGA Tour and claiming victory at the Nedbank Golf Challenge on the DP World Tour.

Max Homa and his new caddie Bill Harke at the 2025 Valero Texas Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Homa's new bagman is Bill Harke, who has previously worked with the likes of Chris Kirk, Colt Knost and Jonas Blixt.

It's not the only change Homa has made recently. The Californian made sweeping gear changes to start the year, signing with Cobra Golf after playing for most of his career with Titleist clubs.

Meanwhile, Joe Greiner has stepped in at the last minute to caddie for Justin Thomas at The Masters, because his regular bagman, Matt Minister, has suffered a back injury.