'For Me It Just Didn't Feel Right' - Collin Morikawa Explains Reason Behind Latest Caddie Split
Collin Morikawa had nothing but praise for his now former caddie Joe Greiner, explaining that the split was down to the fact that "it just didn't feel right" in their partnership
After another caddie split, Caddie Morikawa explained why he'd parted company with Joe Greiner after just five events together.
The 28-year-old will have his former college teammate KK Limbhasut on his bag for the Rocket Classic in Detroit this week.
The World No.5 split from his long-time caddie JJ Jakovac in April, and replaced him with Max Homa's former bagman Greiner ahead of the Truist Championship.
However, the new pairing lasted just five events as Morikawa and Greiner went their separate ways on the eve of the Rocket Classic - where the two-time Major winner explained that the chemistry was just not right.
"Just because two people are great at what they do doesn't mean we're going to be great together," said Morikawa.
"I think Joe is an amazing caddie, but I think just the way we kind of saw things or just day-to-day how we kind of went about it, we were just a little bit on a different page. That doesn't mean it's right or wrong, but for me it just didn't feel right.
"I have to explore other options. I knew that coming in. I knew it was going to be a great start and it was going to be a fun thing for me to test out that I knew I put myself in, but at the end of the day you don't know how you're going to be, because we spend more time with them than anyone else in the world honestly.
"I spend more time with them than my wife sometimes. It's a true relationship."
Collin Morikawa on the split w/ Joe Greiner"Joe is an amazing caddie, but I think just the way we saw things or just day to day how we went about it, we were just a little bit on a different page. That doesn't mean it's right or wrong, but for me it just didn't feel right." pic.twitter.com/iHkR7Yc3JKJune 25, 2025
Limbhasut has played nine times on the Korn Ferry Tour this year, but did not make the field for this week's event so was able to step in and help Morikawa out at Detroit Golf Club.
"I appreciate him doing that and we're going to go out and have a blast," said Morikawa, who does not have another permanent caddie in mind just yet.
And with The Open Championship and then Ryder Cup coming up this year, finding a new full-time looper is now a big priority for Morikawa.
"It's a process that I'm going through," he added. "We'll find out when the time comes and I will let everyone know."
Morikawa is a six-time winner on the PGA Tour but hasn't tasted a tournament victory since the Zozo Championship in October 2023 - and may feel finding the right caddie could be key to ending that long drought.
