Collin Morikawa Appoints Joe Greiner As Full-Time Caddie After Splitting With JJ Jakovac

Collin Morikawa has parted ways with caddie JJ Jakovac after six years, with Joe Greiner coming in as his immediate full-time replacement.

The move, which was reported by Colt Knost on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, sees Morikawa bring to an end a hugely successful partnership that included victories in the 2020 PGA Championship and 2021 Open.

🚨BREAKING NEWS: Collin Morikawa and longtime caddie JJ Jakovac have parted ways. Joe Greiner will be on Morikawa's bag moving forward starting next week at The Truist Championship.@ColtKnost had the news on Gravy & The Sleeze.🔊: https://t.co/NmEfdRTY9U pic.twitter.com/ZuAK6IZU4IApril 29, 2025

Morikawa has six PGA Tour titles overall, but the last of those came at the Zozo Championship in October 2023. Still, the 28-year-old’s decision to part company with Jakovac will come as a shock to many because, even though he went winless in 2024, Morikawa’s strong form continued, where he returned to the top 10 of the world rankings after briefly dropping as low as 23rd following a missed cut at the previous year’s Open. Meanwhile, even though he is yet to win this year, he has come close twice with two runner-up placings.

Collin Morikawa has split with caddie JJ Jakovac (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first of those came in the opening event of the season when he missed out by three to Hideki Matsuyama at The Sentry. He got closer still in March’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, assuming control of proceedings deep into the final round before Russell Henley’s stunning chip-in eagle at the 16th gave him a lead he didn’t relinquish.

Morikawa, who is currently ranked fourth in the world, also finished T10 at The Players Championship, with a T14 coming in the first Major of the year, The Masters, suggesting his partnership with Jakovac had some room to run. In the end, it lasted for just two more events with the pair’s last tournament together resulting in a missed cut alongside Kurt Kitayama at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Greiner, who split from Max Homa at the start of April, began caddying for Justin Thomas temporarily after his full-time bagman, Matt Minister, sustained a back injury. He first worked alongside Thomas at The Masters, where he finished T36, before he helped him claim his first victory since the 2022 PGA Championship at the RBC Heritage.

Joe Greiner helped Justin Thomas win his first tournament since 2022 at the RBC Heritage (Image credit: Getty Images)

Morikawa had been working with Jakovac since the summer of 2019 and he was alongside him during all six of his PGA Tour wins. His first tournament with Greiner will be the Truist Championship, which begins on May 8th.