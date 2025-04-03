Max Homa Splits With Caddie Joe Greiner

Homa and his long-time caddie Joe Greiner have parted ways after six PGA Tour victories together

Max Homa and his caddie Joe Greiner at the Players Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath's avatar
By
published

Max Homa has split with long-time caddie and childhood friend Joe Greiner.

The pair grew up playing together at Vista Valencia Golf Club in California before teaming up as a player-caddie duo back in 2013.

Greiner went on to work with Kevin Chappell before rejoining Homa in 2019, with the pair going on to win six PGA Tour titles together plus the Nedbank Golf Challenge on the DP World Tour as well as making the 2023 USA Ryder Cup team.

“Joe and I made memories for a lifetime and can’t be more thankful for all the hard work," Homa said, per the PGA Tour.

"We have parted ways and it will be sad to see him go. I’ll always be grateful to have walked the fairways with one of my best friends.”

Homa's new bagman is Bill Harke, who has previously worked with the likes of Chris Kirk, Colt Knost and Jonas Blixt.

Max Homa and his caddie Bill Harke at the Valero Texas Open

Harke and Homa during the opening round of the Valero Texas Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Harke is on the bag at the Valero Texas Open this week, where his new boss is searching for form after slipping to 78th in the world.

Homa has missed four consecutive cuts and is without a top-10 since May's Wells Fargo Championship.

Homa was 10th in the world this time last year and went on to record his best ever Major finish of T3 at The Masters.

It's the latest change for the Californian, who made sweeping gear changes to start the year in signing with Cobra Golf after playing with Titleist clubs for his entire career up until this point.

TOPICS
Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!

Elliott is currently playing:

Driver: Titleist TSR4

3 wood: Titleist TSi2

Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1

Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

Ball: Srixon Z Star XV

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸