Max Homa has split with long-time caddie and childhood friend Joe Greiner.

The pair grew up playing together at Vista Valencia Golf Club in California before teaming up as a player-caddie duo back in 2013.

Greiner went on to work with Kevin Chappell before rejoining Homa in 2019, with the pair going on to win six PGA Tour titles together plus the Nedbank Golf Challenge on the DP World Tour as well as making the 2023 USA Ryder Cup team.

“Joe and I made memories for a lifetime and can’t be more thankful for all the hard work," Homa said, per the PGA Tour.

"We have parted ways and it will be sad to see him go. I’ll always be grateful to have walked the fairways with one of my best friends.”

Homa's new bagman is Bill Harke, who has previously worked with the likes of Chris Kirk, Colt Knost and Jonas Blixt.

Harke and Homa during the opening round of the Valero Texas Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harke is on the bag at the Valero Texas Open this week, where his new boss is searching for form after slipping to 78th in the world.

Homa has missed four consecutive cuts and is without a top-10 since May's Wells Fargo Championship.

Homa was 10th in the world this time last year and went on to record his best ever Major finish of T3 at The Masters.

It's the latest change for the Californian, who made sweeping gear changes to start the year in signing with Cobra Golf after playing with Titleist clubs for his entire career up until this point.