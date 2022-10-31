Report: Cantlay And Schauffele Among Four Players Linked With LIV Golf
The Guardian reports that four players are linked with a move to LIV Golf, including the two high-profile Americans
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The inaugural LIV Golf season has drawn to a close with Dustin Johnson’s four aces GC winning $16m prize money in the Team Championship, but attention is already turning to the potential make-up of next year’s field.
According to a report in the Guardian (opens in new tab), two players in the Official World Golf Ranking's top 10 are being linked with a move. World No.4 Patrick Cantlay and World No.6 Xander Schauffele are among four players said to be targeted by the venture in preparation for its expanded 14-tournament League in 2023.
Video: What Is LIV Golf?
LIV president Atul Khosla refused to be drawn on specific names but did confirm that the organisation was making progress in its attempts to finalise its roster for 2023, with confirmation expected by the end of the year. He said: “We are in the middle of the discussions. We are going to get it done this year. We want the teams locked in by the New Year. It will play itself out over the next couple of months.”
Other players speculated as targets for LIV Golf are Mito Pereira, who came agonisingly close to winning the 2022 PGA Championship before settling for third, and DP World Tour player Thomas Pieters. The Belgian would be in contention for a place in the European Ryder Cup team at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club next year, but that would be in jeopardy were he to sign up for the organisation.
It is the potential captures of Cantlay and Schauffele that are the most eye-catching, though, and if they leave the PGA Tour behind it would be deal it another blow after already losing the likes of Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith to the big-money rival.
Despite several months before the 2023 season begins, it is likely to be a busy time for LIV Golf. As well as new signings, the schedule is also expected to be released by the end of November. Meanwhile, it is also attempting to strike a broadcasting deal following an inaugural season where coverage has been limited to YouTube and the LIV Golf’s website - a situation that has led to some disappointing viewing figures. On that matter, Khosla said: “On the US front, we are back and forth with a few different networks.
“I feel good about where we are but we have work to do over the next couple of months. We think we are providing an incredible commercial product. These are not six-month or one-year deals, if a TV network is getting behind this it’s for multiple years. We have got to start commercialising the product. We have got to get on TV, we have to get corporate partners. These are milestones that we need to hit."
With a TV deal apparently on the horizon and even more high-profile players expected to sign-up, LIV Golf will be hoping the impact it has made so far will be just the start in its ambitions to offer a viable alternative to the more established tours.
Golf Monthly has contacted the agents of Cantlay, Schauffele, Pieters and Pereira for comment.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
‘Pat Perez Came Through For Us Clutch This Week. It Was Huge’
Talor Gooch praised his teammate Pat Perez after winning the LIV Golf Team Championship
By Mike Hall • Published
-
XXIO 12 Ladies Irons Review
The lightweight XXIO 12 ladies irons are designed to enhance distance and carry, so did they live up to Alison Root's expectations?
By Alison Root • Published