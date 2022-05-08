Report: 40 DP World Tour Players Request LIV Golf Invitational Release

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

At the start of June, we will see the very first $25 million Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Centurion Club. So far, we know the venue, date, prize money and Series schedule, but not the field.

Now though, it seems that factor is changing, with a report in The Telegraph stating that the number of players who have submitted requests to play in the event from the DP World Tour is nearing 40, with the deadline for submitting requests being Monday.

That number is higher than expected, especially as it is reported that around 80 PGA Tour pros have requested release to play at Centurion Club in a month's time. So far, we do know that Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Richard Bland, Phil Mickelson and Martin Kaymer have put in requests, with the likes of Ian Poulter and Louis Oosthuizen also linked.

Perhaps the one positive for the Tours is that the list is allegedly made up of players over the age of 30, with a Tour insider stating to The Telegraph: “Most of the players who have applied have no idea if they’ll actually get into the field, as it’s limited to 48"

The source also added: “We didn’t expect as many rank-and-file pros to ask to play, although with $4m for first place and $120,000 for last, perhaps it should have been expected. There are a few surprise names but they are largely veterans. Very few under-20s which is good.”

Kaymer and Westwood were the World No.1s that the LIV Golf Invitational Series had successfully recruited (Image credit: Getty Images)

Monday will prove to be an important day for all involved, with players on the PGA Tour discovering if they will be granted permission to tee it up in June, while players on the DP World Tour must submit their requests by then.

Although the PGA Tour is expected to confirm that it will grant permission for its members to appear at Centurion Club, the DP World Tour is potentially different, as members of the Tour are likely to face penalties amid a growing sense that permission will not be granted to those looking to tee it up.

Along with the LIV Golf Invitational Series, it is reported that DP World Tour chief executive, Keith Pelley, has also received requests from players for the Asian Tour's International Series event which gets underway a week prior to the tournament at Centurion.