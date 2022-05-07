Report: Former World No.1 To Play LIV Golf Invitational Series

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Back at the beginning of April, Greg Norman, CEO of LIV Golf Investments, the Saudi investment company who are backing the newly announced Invitational Series, announced that "marquee names" would make the switch to the LIV Golf Series from the DP World and PGA Tours.

Now, in a report by The Telegraph, it has been revealed that Martin Kaymer is the mystery former World No. 1 who Greg Norman announced would feature at Centurion Club in early June, with Lee Westwood the other former world-topper who requested release for the $25 million tournament.

Westwood and Kaymer walk together during the semi-final of the Hero Challenge 2017 prior to the start of the British Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

In April, the Daily Mail revealed that two former World No.1 players had signed up for the Series, with the pair also being said to be Ryder Cup heroes.

Westwood was the first to be announced, which posed questions on who the other player was. It has now been revealed to be Kaymer, the current World 191, who hasn't claimed a win since the 2014 PGA Grand Slam of Golf.

On Monday, the PGA Tour is expected to confirm that it will grant permission for its members to appear at the Centurion Club. However, with the DP World Tour, it is potentially different, as members of the Tour are likely to face penalties amid a growing sense that permission will not be granted to those looking to tee up at Centurion.

Currently, we know Kaymer, Westwood and Sergio Garcia have made requests and, with Ian Poulter also linked with the Series, Chief Executive of the DP World Tour, Keith Pelley, will have an incredibly difficult decision to make going forward.

Kaymer's last start came at the Valspar Championship in March (Image credit: Getty Images)

So far in 2022, Kaymer has only played three times, with two missed cuts and a tie for 48th being followed by a break away from the game to be with his partner, Irene Scholz, who gave birth to their son, Sam, in January.

Currently, it is unclear when the German's next appearance will be, but he is expected to play in the PGA Championship in May, which is just a few weeks prior to the first LIV Golf Series event on the 9th - 11th June.