'80 PGA Tour Pros' Have Requested LIV Golf Invitational Release

Speculation is mounting about the identity of the players signing up for the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series, seemingly on a daily basis.

Earlier this week, frontman Greg Norman admitted Phil Mickelson’s controversial comments regarding the PGA Tour and the new series had created negative momentum. Even so, with the first of the eight events getting under way at the Centurion in London next month, a clearer picture is emerging of precisely who will tee it up at the event on 9 June.

Robert Garrigus was one of the first to put his head above the parapet and reveal he’s requested a release from the PGA Tour to play at the event. Soon after, it was confirmed Mickelson had done the same. Then, earlier, Richard Bland and Lee Westwood admitted they had followed suit.

With up to 15 of the world’s top 100 players said to be signing up and the world’s six top amateurs also reportedly invited, it looks as though money is starting to talk – or at least that’s what golf commentator Luke Elvy thinks. In response to the Westwood news, Elvy took to Twitter to say that plenty more PGA Tour players had requested a release to play in the series. He also cited money as the motivating factor.

He said: “I’m hearing around 80 PGA Tour pros have asked for a release to play in the 1st event. @SharkGregNorman is going to build a stronger 48-man field than many thought. In a capitalistic world, money ALWAYS wins, regardless of anyone’s bias or opinions."

If Elvy's source is correct, Norman will indeed have far more players to choose from than was initially thought. Among those also rumoured to be joining the league are Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell.

Over the eight events, $255m will be won, with each regular team event offering a purse of $25m. Meanwhile, the Team Championship finale will have a $50m purse. Even finishing last in the individual standings during each regular event will earn that player $120,000, with the player finishing top earning $4m. There are also team prizes in the tournaments, with the top three teams sharing $5m in regular events. The Team Championship will see the 12 four-man teams share $50m.