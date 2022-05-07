Sergio Garcia Requests Release For LIV Golf Series Event
The Spaniard had hinted about a possible release on Thursday, but now, Garcia's management team have confirmed the news
Sergio Garcia has amassed over $50 million in career earnings, as well as 11 PGA Tour wins and 16 European Tour titles. Now though, he is amongst the many players who have reportedly requested releases to play in the opening LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Centurion Club on the 9th - 11th June.
On Thursday, Garcia had suggested that a move was on the cards; this came following an incident at the Wells Fargo Championship. Pulling his drive into the thick stuff, Garcia, according to a PGA Tour rules official, had failed to find his ball inside the allotted time of three minutes. Following the incident, Garcia was visibly angry and made his feelings known to the rules official.
He said: "I can't wait to leave this tour. A couple more weeks and I won't have to deal with you [the referee] anymore." It later turned out the 42-year-old should have been allowed more time to search for his ball, but unfortunately the damage had already been done.
At the tournament and after both his first and second rounds, Garcia didn't speak to the media, but it was soon revealed by his management team that the Spaniard had, indeed, requested a release to play in the opening Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series event in June.
Along with Garcia, Lee Westwood has publicly stated that he has requested a release to play, as has Richard Bland and Robert Garrigus, who was the first player to go public with his request release. It is also believed that there are 80 PGA Tour Pros who have requested a release for Centurion Club next month.
