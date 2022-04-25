Phil Mickelson Requests Saudi Golf League Release
The six-time Major winner's comeback looks to be on the horizon
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Phil Mickelson's return may be on the horizon after an announcement stating that the six-time Major winner has requested a release from the PGA Tour to play in the opening LIV Golf Invitational Series event at the Centurion Club in June and has also registered for both next month's PGA Championship and June's US Open.
The statement, issued from Steve Loy at SPORTFIVE agency, very sternly said that he "has no concrete plans" on when or where he'll play, and that he is currently keeping "all options open."
Today was the final day for requests to play in the opening Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series with the PGA Tour's 45-day policy for requesting releases to play on other tours. A total of 20 PGA Tour players had reportedly requested releases for the event earlier in the day prior to the deadline.
Mickelson has not been seen on tour since the Saudi International in February before a public controversy surrounding comments on the Saudis, his role in the LIV Golf Invitational Series and how he was using it for "leverage" against the PGA Tour.
In a public apology, the American said he was taking time away from the game and subsequently missed The Masters, a tournament he has won three times, for the first time since 1994.
"Our client Phil Mickelson is officially registered to play in the PGA Championship as well as the U.S. Open," the statement read.
"We have also filed a request on his behalf for a release to play in the first LIV Golf Invitational in London, June 9 - 11. This request complies with the deadline of April 25 set forth by the PGA Tour to compete in a conflicting tour event.
"Phil currently has no concrete plans on when and where he will play. Any actions taken are in no way a reflection of a final decision made, but rather to keep all options open."
Mickelson won last year's PGA Championship at the age of 50, becoming the oldest Major winner in history. He has also famously finished runner-up at the US Open, the only Major he is yet to win, on six occasions.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Honma TR20B
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
MacGregor VIP II Travel Cover Review
Our MacGregor VIP II Premium travel cover review discovers an economical and functional solution to your travel needs
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
Trump National Doral To Host $50m LIV Golf Invitational Series Finale
The season finale of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series will take place at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida
By Elliott Heath • Published