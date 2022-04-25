Phil Mickelson Requests Saudi Golf League Release

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Phil Mickelson's return may be on the horizon after an announcement stating that the six-time Major winner has requested a release from the PGA Tour to play in the opening LIV Golf Invitational Series event at the Centurion Club in June and has also registered for both next month's PGA Championship and June's US Open.

The statement, issued from Steve Loy at SPORTFIVE agency, very sternly said that he "has no concrete plans" on when or where he'll play, and that he is currently keeping "all options open."

Today was the final day for requests to play in the opening Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series with the PGA Tour's 45-day policy for requesting releases to play on other tours. A total of 20 PGA Tour players had reportedly requested releases for the event earlier in the day prior to the deadline.

Mickelson has not been seen on tour since the Saudi International in February before a public controversy surrounding comments on the Saudis, his role in the LIV Golf Invitational Series and how he was using it for "leverage" against the PGA Tour.

In a public apology, the American said he was taking time away from the game and subsequently missed The Masters, a tournament he has won three times, for the first time since 1994.

"Our client Phil Mickelson is officially registered to play in the PGA Championship as well as the U.S. Open," the statement read.

"We have also filed a request on his behalf for a release to play in the first LIV Golf Invitational in London, June 9 - 11. This request complies with the deadline of April 25 set forth by the PGA Tour to compete in a conflicting tour event.

"Phil currently has no concrete plans on when and where he will play. Any actions taken are in no way a reflection of a final decision made, but rather to keep all options open."

Mickelson won last year's PGA Championship at the age of 50, becoming the oldest Major winner in history. He has also famously finished runner-up at the US Open, the only Major he is yet to win, on six occasions.