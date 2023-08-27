Todd Clements Describes 'Round Of His Life' After Maiden DP World Tour Victory
Clements carded a brilliant bogey-free 63 at the Albatross Golf Resort to claim the D+D Real Czech Masters
Todd Clements was left reflecting on the round of his life after carding a brilliant bogey-free 63 to claim his maiden DP World Tour victory at the D+D Real Czech Masters.
The Englishman's nine-under round was his lowest in a DP World Tour event to finish at 22-under, one clear of fellow countryman Matt Wallace, who missed a birdie putt at the last to force a play-off.
Four-time DP World Tour winner Wallace hit a fine approach into the 18th to leave himself nine feet to force a play-off, but missed on the low side at Prague's Albatross Golf Resort as Clements banked the €315,082.76 first prize.
"Given the circumstances, with everything on the line, that’s got to be my best round of golf,” said Clements, whose partner and professional golfer, Olivia Cowan, was present in Prague.
“I’m over the moon. It is a fairytale story. I’ve dreamt about winning for a long time and, with my birthday coming up on Tuesday, I couldn’t be happier. Three shots to make up is a tough ask but I knew I was playing well enough to get in amongst it. I feel like I did my job on every shot and obviously the luck was with me today because I holed a few long ones.”
Clements started the day three shots off the lead, which was held by Finland's Sami Välimäki and Wallace, but was soon in a tie as he birdied the first three holes. He laid up and left himself 11 feet at the par-five first, played a smart pitch to a foot at the second and holed a 13-footer at the third.
Clements then holed from 45 feet at the sixth and a 17-footer on the par-three seventh to help to him to six-under at the turn. He added: "We knew we needed a fast start because the course is playing soft out there. I hit some nice shots early on and it got me in the mix."
A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour)
A photo posted by on
Clements won the English Amateur in 2017 before turning professional following the 2018 US Amateur. He claimed his first professional victories as he won twice on the EuroPro Tour in 2019, the same season he achieved two top-threes on the European Challenge Tour to help earn his playing privileges for 2020.
His big breakthrough came last season, with victory at the Irish Challenge helping him finish 16th on the Road to Mallorca. Clements came into this week 151st in the Race to Dubai Rankings with a best finish of 21st in 11 made cuts from 21 events, but has now jumped 100 places after becoming the first Englishman to lift this trophy in just his 30th Tour appearance.
Clements admitted he was inspired by Daniel Brown also winning his maiden title at last week's ISPS HANDA World Invitational, adding: “Me and Dan grew up playing golf together, he’s a good friend of mine. It gave me the belief that I can do it as well. I know I can compete at this level. I’ve always believed it deep down and to show it today I’m very proud of myself.”
