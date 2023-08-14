6 Things To Know About The 2024 DP World Tour Schedule

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The DP World Tour has released its schedule for the 2024 season. Between November 2023 and November 2024, there will be a minimum of 44 events across 24 countries and five continents.

However, while there are plenty of familiar aspects in the schedule, there are significant changes in other areas. Here are some of the biggest talking points of the 2024 DP World Tour schedule.

1. A Record Prize Fund

Shane Lowry won one of the 2022 Rolex Series events, the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2023, the overall prize fund reached $144.2m, but that has been increased to a record $148.5m for the 2024 season.

That includes purses of $9m for four of the five Rolex Series events – the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Genesis Scottish Open, BMW PGA Championship and Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship – and a $10m purse for the season-closing DP World Tour Championship at the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

2. Two New Tournaments

The Dubai Invitational will come to Dubai Creek Golf Club in January (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and DP World Tour Championship, a third tournament will be held in Dubai with a new event, the Dubai Invitational, which will be held at Dubai Creek Golf Club from 11-14 January.

That’s not the only new event in the schedule either. The Tour will also visit Bahrain for the Bahrain Championship at Royal Golf Club between 1 and 4 February.

3. An Old Event Returns To The Schedule

Mikko Korhonen won the Volvo China Open in 2019, when it was most recently held on the DP World Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

An event that was last seen on the DP World Tour in 2019 makes a comeback in 2024.

The Volvo China Open was co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour (then the European Tour) from 2004 to 2019 with winners including Steven Dodd, Paul Casey and 2019 victor Mikko Korhonen. It was played exclusively on the China Tour in 2020 and 2021, though it wasn’t held at all in 2022 or 2023.

However, it has now been revived and will take place at Hidden Grace Golf Club in Shenzhen between 2 and 5 May.

4. A New Place In The Schedule For The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will now be part of the season-ending DP World Tour Playoffs (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Rolex Series event at Yas Links in the United Arab Emirates has long been held in January, but not in 2024.

Instead the tournament, which was won in 2023 by Victor Perez, has moved to November, where it will form one of two DP World Tour Playoffs to close the season. The top 50 from the 70-player field will progress to the DP World Tour Championship.

5. All Change For Race To Dubai

Rory McIlroy won the 2022 Race To Dubai (Image credit: Getty Images)

The season-long Race to Dubai, which in 2022 saw Rory McIlroy claim the Harry Vardon Trophy, will be divided into three distinct stages for the 2024 season.

The season begins with a phase of five new Global Swings. This marks by far the longest of the three phases, and will take place between November 2023 and August 2024.

The DP World Tour schedule will have distinct phases next season (Image credit: DP World Tour)

The Opening Swing will be played between November and December 2023, beginning with the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and Joburg Open before further tournaments in Africa and Australia, concluding with the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

Next, it’s the International Swing between January and March, with seven tournaments across the Middle East and Africa, including the first of the season’s Rolex Series events, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January.

From mid-March, the Asian Swing begins as the Tour moves to the far east for five more events.

After the PGA Championship, the European Swing begins with May’s Soudal Open and finishes with July’s BMW International Open in Germany.

The Closing Swing then runs through the remainder of July starting with the Genesis Scottish Open and finishing with the Danish Golf Championship at the end of August.

Following the conclusion of the Global Swing, the Back 9 begins. That phases comprises nine tournaments between late August and the end of October, including the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The final phase is the DP World Tour Playoffs, with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship held before the season-closing DP World Tour Championship.

6. Incentives In Each Of The Three Phases

Jon Rahm won the 2022 DP World Tour Championship in Dubai (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as the regular purses for its tournaments, the Global Swings phase includes some added financial incentives.

Swing Champions from each of the five swings will earn $200,000 from an additional $1m bonus pool.

The leading 10 players in the Race To Dubai Rankings at the end of all five Global Swings phases will then receive bonuses from another $1m pool.

It’s not just financially where the leading players in the Global Swings phase are set to benefit, either. The winner of each of the five Global Swings phases also gains entry to the next scheduled Rolex Series event, while they also qualify for each event in the Back 9 phase.

On that subject, Back 9 events will offer increased Race To Dubai points. Also, the leading 15 non-members from the top 70 on the FedEx Cup will be eligible for its events, while the top 110 players on the Race To Dubai rankings at the end of the Back 9 phase will earn DP World Tour cards for 2025. The top 70 reach the DP World Tour Playoffs.

Finally, the DP World Tour Playoffs phase feature two tournaments – the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and DP World Tour Championship.

The top 50 in the first tournament making it through to the season closer. The top 10 in the DP World Tour Championship will earn PGA Tour cards for 2025, while they will also share a $6m Race To Dubai bonus pool.

The top player is crowned Race To Dubai Champion.

Below is the full schedule for the 2024 DP World Tour season.

DP World Tour Schedule 2024