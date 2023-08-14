6 Things To Know About The 2024 DP World Tour Schedule
The 2024 DP World Tour schedule has been released, and there are some big changes
The DP World Tour has released its schedule for the 2024 season. Between November 2023 and November 2024, there will be a minimum of 44 events across 24 countries and five continents.
However, while there are plenty of familiar aspects in the schedule, there are significant changes in other areas. Here are some of the biggest talking points of the 2024 DP World Tour schedule.
1. A Record Prize Fund
In 2023, the overall prize fund reached $144.2m, but that has been increased to a record $148.5m for the 2024 season.
That includes purses of $9m for four of the five Rolex Series events – the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Genesis Scottish Open, BMW PGA Championship and Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship – and a $10m purse for the season-closing DP World Tour Championship at the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.
2. Two New Tournaments
As well as the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and DP World Tour Championship, a third tournament will be held in Dubai with a new event, the Dubai Invitational, which will be held at Dubai Creek Golf Club from 11-14 January.
That’s not the only new event in the schedule either. The Tour will also visit Bahrain for the Bahrain Championship at Royal Golf Club between 1 and 4 February.
3. An Old Event Returns To The Schedule
An event that was last seen on the DP World Tour in 2019 makes a comeback in 2024.
The Volvo China Open was co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour (then the European Tour) from 2004 to 2019 with winners including Steven Dodd, Paul Casey and 2019 victor Mikko Korhonen. It was played exclusively on the China Tour in 2020 and 2021, though it wasn’t held at all in 2022 or 2023.
However, it has now been revived and will take place at Hidden Grace Golf Club in Shenzhen between 2 and 5 May.
4. A New Place In The Schedule For The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
The Rolex Series event at Yas Links in the United Arab Emirates has long been held in January, but not in 2024.
Instead the tournament, which was won in 2023 by Victor Perez, has moved to November, where it will form one of two DP World Tour Playoffs to close the season. The top 50 from the 70-player field will progress to the DP World Tour Championship.
5. All Change For Race To Dubai
The season-long Race to Dubai, which in 2022 saw Rory McIlroy claim the Harry Vardon Trophy, will be divided into three distinct stages for the 2024 season.
The season begins with a phase of five new Global Swings. This marks by far the longest of the three phases, and will take place between November 2023 and August 2024.
The Opening Swing will be played between November and December 2023, beginning with the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and Joburg Open before further tournaments in Africa and Australia, concluding with the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.
Next, it’s the International Swing between January and March, with seven tournaments across the Middle East and Africa, including the first of the season’s Rolex Series events, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January.
From mid-March, the Asian Swing begins as the Tour moves to the far east for five more events.
After the PGA Championship, the European Swing begins with May’s Soudal Open and finishes with July’s BMW International Open in Germany.
The Closing Swing then runs through the remainder of July starting with the Genesis Scottish Open and finishing with the Danish Golf Championship at the end of August.
Following the conclusion of the Global Swing, the Back 9 begins. That phases comprises nine tournaments between late August and the end of October, including the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.
The final phase is the DP World Tour Playoffs, with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship held before the season-closing DP World Tour Championship.
6. Incentives In Each Of The Three Phases
As well as the regular purses for its tournaments, the Global Swings phase includes some added financial incentives.
Swing Champions from each of the five swings will earn $200,000 from an additional $1m bonus pool.
The leading 10 players in the Race To Dubai Rankings at the end of all five Global Swings phases will then receive bonuses from another $1m pool.
It’s not just financially where the leading players in the Global Swings phase are set to benefit, either. The winner of each of the five Global Swings phases also gains entry to the next scheduled Rolex Series event, while they also qualify for each event in the Back 9 phase.
On that subject, Back 9 events will offer increased Race To Dubai points. Also, the leading 15 non-members from the top 70 on the FedEx Cup will be eligible for its events, while the top 110 players on the Race To Dubai rankings at the end of the Back 9 phase will earn DP World Tour cards for 2025. The top 70 reach the DP World Tour Playoffs.
Finally, the DP World Tour Playoffs phase feature two tournaments – the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and DP World Tour Championship.
The top 50 in the first tournament making it through to the season closer. The top 10 in the DP World Tour Championship will earn PGA Tour cards for 2025, while they will also share a $6m Race To Dubai bonus pool.
The top player is crowned Race To Dubai Champion.
Below is the full schedule for the 2024 DP World Tour season.
DP World Tour Schedule 2024
- November 23-26 - Fortinet Australian PGA Championship
- November 23-26 - Joburg Open
- November 30 - December 3 - ISPS Handa Australian Open
- November 30 - December 3 - Investec South African Open Championship
- December 14-17 - Alfred Dunhill Championship
- December 14-17 - AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open
- January 11-14 - Dubai Invitational
- January 18-21 - Hero Dubai Desert Classic
- January 25-28 - Ras Al Khaimah Championship
- February 1-4 - Bahrain Championship
- February 22-25 - Magical Kenya Open
- February 29 - March 3 - SDC Championship
- March 7-10 - Jonsson Workwear Open
- March 21-24 - Singapore Classic
- March 28-31 - Event TBC
- April 11-14 - The Masters
- April 18-21 - Korea Championship
- May 2-5 - Volvo China Open
- May 16-19 - PGA Championship
- May 23-26 - Soudal Open
- May 30 - June 2 - European Open
- June 6-9 - Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed
- June 13-16 - US Open
- June 20-23 - KLM Open
- June 27-30 - Italian Open
- July 4-7 - BMW International Open
- July 11-14 - Genesis Scottish Open
- July 11-14 - Event TBC
- July 18-21 - The Open
- July 18-21 Barracuda Championship
- August 1-4 Olympic Men's Golf Competition
- August 15-18 - D+D Real Czech Masters
- August 22-25 - Danish Golf Championship
- August 29 - September 1 - Betfred British Masters
- September 5-8 - Omega European Masters
- September 12-15 - Horizon Irish Open
- September 19-22 - BMW PGA Championship
- September 26-29 - Acciona Open de Espana
- October 3-6 - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
- October 10-13 - Open de France
- October 17-20 - Andalucia Masters
- October 24-27 - Event TBC
- November 7-10 - Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
- November 14-17 - DP World Tour Championship
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
