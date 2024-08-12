Keegan Bradley Names Second US Ryder Cup Vice Captain

Team USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley has named Brandt Snedeker as his second vice-captain, which follows the appointment of Webb Simpson last month.

Like Simpson, it will be the first time Snedeker has taken on the role, but he is not short of experience at the match. The 43-year-old has an overall playing record of 4-2-0 from the US defeat at Medinah in 2012 and its victory at Hazeltine four years later. He was also part of the winning US Presidents Cup team in 2013.

Following the announcement, Bradley said Snedeker’s experience and know-how will be important components at the contest, which takes place at Bethpage Black between 26 and 28 September next year.

Per RyderCup.com, he explained: “As I’ve started preparing for the 2025 Ryder Cup, I quickly realized that Brandt was someone I wanted by my side. Having competed in two Ryder Cups, including a stellar individual performance in 2016, Brandt’s experience and insight will surely be beneficial to our team in the months ahead.”

Brandt Snedeker has played in two editions of the Ryder Cup, most recently eight years ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

Snedeker, who returned to action last year after career-saving chest surgery, said: "I am so grateful to Keegan and the PGA of America for giving me the opportunity to represent my country in the role of vice captain.

“The Ryder Cup is unlike anything in our sport and I hope to bring the passion and pride to help Keegan deliver his vision of what a Ryder Cup in New York should look like. I am so excited to serve alongside my good friend Webb and know we will do everything in our power to help Keegan and the players be ready for a great competition next September at Bethpage Black.”

Team USA will be looking to avenge a comprehensive 16.5-11.5 defeat to Luke Donald’s Team Europe at Marco Simone last year.

Back then, Zach Johnson was the US captain, but following the defeat, a new leader was sought, with Tiger Woods initially looking the most likely to be appointed, before he declined the role, which left the door open for Bradley.

The news of Snedeker’s appointment comes days after he was named the recipient of this year’s Payne Stewart Award, which he will receive in recognition of his “character, sportsmanship and commitment to charitable giving.”

This week, Snedeker is one of the biggest names playing in the D+D Real Czech Masters on the DP World Tour.