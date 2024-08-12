Keegan Bradley Names Second US Ryder Cup Vice Captain
The Team USA Ryder Cup captain has named Brandt Snedeker as a vice-captain as he continues his preparations for the 2025 match at Bethpage Black
Team USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley has named Brandt Snedeker as his second vice-captain, which follows the appointment of Webb Simpson last month.
Like Simpson, it will be the first time Snedeker has taken on the role, but he is not short of experience at the match. The 43-year-old has an overall playing record of 4-2-0 from the US defeat at Medinah in 2012 and its victory at Hazeltine four years later. He was also part of the winning US Presidents Cup team in 2013.
Following the announcement, Bradley said Snedeker’s experience and know-how will be important components at the contest, which takes place at Bethpage Black between 26 and 28 September next year.
Per RyderCup.com, he explained: “As I’ve started preparing for the 2025 Ryder Cup, I quickly realized that Brandt was someone I wanted by my side. Having competed in two Ryder Cups, including a stellar individual performance in 2016, Brandt’s experience and insight will surely be beneficial to our team in the months ahead.”
Snedeker, who returned to action last year after career-saving chest surgery, said: "I am so grateful to Keegan and the PGA of America for giving me the opportunity to represent my country in the role of vice captain.
“The Ryder Cup is unlike anything in our sport and I hope to bring the passion and pride to help Keegan deliver his vision of what a Ryder Cup in New York should look like. I am so excited to serve alongside my good friend Webb and know we will do everything in our power to help Keegan and the players be ready for a great competition next September at Bethpage Black.”
Team USA will be looking to avenge a comprehensive 16.5-11.5 defeat to Luke Donald’s Team Europe at Marco Simone last year.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Back then, Zach Johnson was the US captain, but following the defeat, a new leader was sought, with Tiger Woods initially looking the most likely to be appointed, before he declined the role, which left the door open for Bradley.
The news of Snedeker’s appointment comes days after he was named the recipient of this year’s Payne Stewart Award, which he will receive in recognition of his “character, sportsmanship and commitment to charitable giving.”
This week, Snedeker is one of the biggest names playing in the D+D Real Czech Masters on the DP World Tour.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
FedEx Cup Prize Money Through The Years
The total FedEx Cup prize pot has risen $65m since 2018, with this year's champion walking away with $25m
By Elliott Heath Published
-
‘I Know It Stinks’ - Matt Kuchar Sorry After Monday Finish At Wyndham Championship
The nine-time PGA Tour winner has apologized for opting to finish on Monday after taking his tee shot on the 72nd hole of the Wyndham Championship
By Mike Hall Published