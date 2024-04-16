RBC Heritage Prize Money Payout 2024

Hot on the heels of The Masters comes the latest signature event on the PGA Tour, this time from Harbour Town in South Carolina

Scottie Scheffler takes a shot at The Masters
Scottie Scheffler has a quick turnaround from his win at The Masters with a start at the RBC Heritage
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

The first Major of the year, The Masters, is only just in the rearview mirror, but there is another big tournament this week with the latest of the PGA Tour’s signature events.

As a result, many of the top players who were in the field for the Major at Augusta National are also competing this week. 

The status of the RBC Heritage also means that there is an attractive purse available. In fact, it is identical to the money on offer at The Masters - $20m. Last week, Scottie Scheffler claimed the biggest chunk of that for his victory, banking $3.6m, and that is also the figure the winner of the Harbour Town event will make.

Following Scheffler’s second Major win last week, he has now earned over $15m in just nine events in 2024, and it’s not just the World No.1 who has benefitted from his incredible success. Scheffler’s caddie has now picked up his third six-figure payday of 2024, with his current earnings for the year estimated to be at around $1.5m.

Scheffler is officially on the best run on the PGA Tour since Tiger Woods in 2000, and ominously for his opponents, he is also in the field for this week’s event.

It will be interesting to see how he gets on. After all, The Masters is one of the most gruelling tournaments around, and after Jon Rahm won the Major in 2023, he too followed it up with an appearance at the RBC Heritage days later, where he finished T15. The Spaniard admitted he was “tired” at the event but justified his participation by saying: “I made a commitment.”

Will Scheffler suffer similar fatigue, or will his extraordinary run continue on the way to another lucrative payout? 

As a limited-field, no-cut event, there is also good money available for those further down the leaderboard. The runner-up will claim $2.16m, while even the player finishing last earns $41,000.

Below is the prize money payout for the RBC Heritage.

RBC Heritage Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$3,600,000
2nd$2,160,000
3rd$1,360,000
4th$960,000
5th$800,000
6th$720,000
7th$670,000
8th$621,000
9th$581,000
10th$541,000
11th$501,000
12th$461,000
13th$421,000
14th$381,000
15th$361,000
16th$341,000
17th$321,000
18th$301,000
19th$281,000
20th$261,000
21st$241,000
22nd$224,500
23rd$208,500
24th$192,500
25th$176,500
26th$160,500
27th$154,500
28th$148,500
29th$142,500
30th$136,500
31st$130,500
32nd$124,500
33rd$118,500
34th$113,500
35th$108,500
36th$103,500
37th$98,500
38th$94,500
39th$90,500
40th$86,500
41st$82,500
42nd$78,500
43rd$74,500
44th$70,500
45th$66,500
46th$62,500
47th$58,500
48th$55,300
49th$52,500
50th$51,000
51st$49,800
52nd$48,600
53rd$47,800
54th$47,000
55th$46,600
56th$46,200
57th$45,800
58th$45,400
59th$45,000
60th$44,600
61st$44,200
62nd$43,800
63rd$43,400
64th$43,000
65th$42,600
66th$42,200
67th$41,800
68th$41,400
69th$41,000

Who Are The Star Names At The RBC Heritage?

Matt Fitzpatrick with the RBC Heritage trophy

Matt Fitzpatrick is the defending champion

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only is there a big payout, but there are also plenty of big names in the field. As well as Scheffler, seven more of the current world’s top 10 are in action, including Rory McIlroy, who has emphatically shut down a report he's about to move to LIV Golf.

Another year has now passed without McIlroy completing a career Grand Slam at The Masters, but there is still an exciting few months ahead with three more opportunities to claim a fifth Major title.

The chances of that happening admittedly didn’t look that high based on his performance at Augusta National, where he struggled in windy conditions on Friday, in particular. However, it’s only two weeks since he finished third at the Valero Texas Open, and he’ll take heart from that heading into this week’s event.

Rory McIlroy takes a shot in the first round of The Masters

Rory McIlroy is back in action after a T22 at The Masters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay and Brian Harman are other big names in the field, while two other players in the top 10, Ludvig Aberg and Max Homa, are hoping to build on strong Masters performances. Swede Aberg finished runner-up in his maiden Major appearance, while Homa completed his best finish at one of the big events with T3.

The defending champion is Matt Fitzpatrick, who beat three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth in a playoff in 2023. Both players are also in this week’s field.

Is There A Cut At The RBC Heritage?

The tournament is one of the PGA Tour’s signature events in 2024, and because of that, there is a limited field of just 69 players, while it is a no-cut event, meaning the biggest names will compete over all four days at Harbour Town.

Who Won The 2023 RBC Heritage?

Topics
Rory Mcilroy
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸