RBC Heritage Prize Money Payout 2024

The first Major of the year, The Masters, is only just in the rearview mirror, but there is another big tournament this week with the latest of the PGA Tour’s signature events.

As a result, many of the top players who were in the field for the Major at Augusta National are also competing this week.

The status of the RBC Heritage also means that there is an attractive purse available. In fact, it is identical to the money on offer at The Masters - $20m. Last week, Scottie Scheffler claimed the biggest chunk of that for his victory, banking $3.6m, and that is also the figure the winner of the Harbour Town event will make.

Following Scheffler’s second Major win last week, he has now earned over $15m in just nine events in 2024, and it’s not just the World No.1 who has benefitted from his incredible success. Scheffler’s caddie has now picked up his third six-figure payday of 2024, with his current earnings for the year estimated to be at around $1.5m.

Scheffler is officially on the best run on the PGA Tour since Tiger Woods in 2000, and ominously for his opponents, he is also in the field for this week’s event.

It will be interesting to see how he gets on. After all, The Masters is one of the most gruelling tournaments around, and after Jon Rahm won the Major in 2023, he too followed it up with an appearance at the RBC Heritage days later, where he finished T15. The Spaniard admitted he was “tired” at the event but justified his participation by saying: “I made a commitment.”

Will Scheffler suffer similar fatigue, or will his extraordinary run continue on the way to another lucrative payout?

As a limited-field, no-cut event, there is also good money available for those further down the leaderboard. The runner-up will claim $2.16m, while even the player finishing last earns $41,000.

Below is the prize money payout for the RBC Heritage.

RBC Heritage Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $3,600,000 2nd $2,160,000 3rd $1,360,000 4th $960,000 5th $800,000 6th $720,000 7th $670,000 8th $621,000 9th $581,000 10th $541,000 11th $501,000 12th $461,000 13th $421,000 14th $381,000 15th $361,000 16th $341,000 17th $321,000 18th $301,000 19th $281,000 20th $261,000 21st $241,000 22nd $224,500 23rd $208,500 24th $192,500 25th $176,500 26th $160,500 27th $154,500 28th $148,500 29th $142,500 30th $136,500 31st $130,500 32nd $124,500 33rd $118,500 34th $113,500 35th $108,500 36th $103,500 37th $98,500 38th $94,500 39th $90,500 40th $86,500 41st $82,500 42nd $78,500 43rd $74,500 44th $70,500 45th $66,500 46th $62,500 47th $58,500 48th $55,300 49th $52,500 50th $51,000 51st $49,800 52nd $48,600 53rd $47,800 54th $47,000 55th $46,600 56th $46,200 57th $45,800 58th $45,400 59th $45,000 60th $44,600 61st $44,200 62nd $43,800 63rd $43,400 64th $43,000 65th $42,600 66th $42,200 67th $41,800 68th $41,400 69th $41,000

Who Are The Star Names At The RBC Heritage?

Matt Fitzpatrick is the defending champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only is there a big payout, but there are also plenty of big names in the field. As well as Scheffler, seven more of the current world’s top 10 are in action, including Rory McIlroy, who has emphatically shut down a report he's about to move to LIV Golf.

Another year has now passed without McIlroy completing a career Grand Slam at The Masters, but there is still an exciting few months ahead with three more opportunities to claim a fifth Major title.

The chances of that happening admittedly didn’t look that high based on his performance at Augusta National, where he struggled in windy conditions on Friday, in particular. However, it’s only two weeks since he finished third at the Valero Texas Open, and he’ll take heart from that heading into this week’s event.

Rory McIlroy is back in action after a T22 at The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay and Brian Harman are other big names in the field, while two other players in the top 10, Ludvig Aberg and Max Homa, are hoping to build on strong Masters performances. Swede Aberg finished runner-up in his maiden Major appearance, while Homa completed his best finish at one of the big events with T3.

The defending champion is Matt Fitzpatrick, who beat three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth in a playoff in 2023. Both players are also in this week’s field.

Is There A Cut At The RBC Heritage? The tournament is one of the PGA Tour’s signature events in 2024, and because of that, there is a limited field of just 69 players, while it is a no-cut event, meaning the biggest names will compete over all four days at Harbour Town.