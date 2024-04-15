RBC Heritage Offering Identical Payout To The Masters
The latest PGA Tour signature event has an identical purse to the first Major of the year – and the same first prize
There is no other tournament quite like The Masters, with so many unique elements, it would be almost impossible to list them all. The Augusta National Major also consistently produces unforgettable moments in each edition, while it is arguably the most prestigious tournament of them all.
This year, it even had record prize money, with the payout on offer rising by $2m to $20m. However, while that is an eye-catching figure, it is one of the few areas where the tournament can’t call itself unique.
In recent years, the PGA Tour has also seen increased purses for many of its events, mainly to compete with its big-money rival, LIV Golf, and its prestigious signature events are particularly lucrative for its best players.
One of those tournaments, the RBC Heritage, is taking place this week and its prize money payout will be identical to The Masters.
Like most other signature events this year, the Harbour Town tournament will offer $20m, while the winner will receive the same amount as Scottie Scheffler earned for his Augusta National win - $3.6m.
While that might seem bizarre when you consider how much more revered The Masters is, even more odd is the fact that the first prize this week is not even the highest on the PGA Tour this season.
The Tour’s three player-hosted signature events, The Genesis Invitational, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Memorial Tournament, also have a $20m purse, but they have a different prize money distribution.
Scheffler even won one of the two we’ve had so far this year, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which earned him $400,000 more than he took home at The Masters.
Scheffler also won the PGA Tour’s flagship event, The Players Championship, which had a purse of $25m, of which the World No.1 claimed $4.5m - $900,000 more than his prize money from the Augusta National Major.
Away from the PGA Tour, LIV Golf events offer purses $5m higher than The Masters, too, with the winner of each claiming $4m.
Of course, while there are some beloved tournaments among those PGA Tour events in particular, there are some things that money can’t buy and, while The Masters couldn’t better the RBC Heritage’s prize money this year, for its allure and unique excitement, it is still in a league of its own.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
