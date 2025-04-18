How Much The Winning Caddie Earns At The RBC Heritage

The latest of the PGA Tour’s signature events offers a huge prize for the winner, and the caddie alongside the champion is due for a big payday too

Ted Scott and Scottie Scheffler at the RBC Heritage
Ted Scott earned $360,000 at last year's RBC Heritage
The big tournaments come thick and fast at this time of the year, and, immediately following The Masters, The RBC Heritage is another prestigious contest, with many of the world’s best players competing in the contest for a huge prize money payout.

The tournament is the fifth of the PGA Tour’s eight signature events this season, and, like the majority of those, an overall purse of $20m is available. Of that, the winner will receive $3.6m, but what about his caddie?

There was an identical sum in the 2024 tournament at Harbour Town, which Scottie Scheffler won in a Monday finish. A player typically pays his caddie 10% of his winning check, and that ensured a sizeable windfall for Ted Scott last year, with an estimated $360,000 heading his way. With this week’s payout identical to a year ago, we can expect the winner’s caddie to bank $360,000, too.

Scott’s earnings in South Carolina in 2024 were just a small part of some huge payments throughout the year. By the end of 2024, he was estimated to have secured around $5.34m after a season largely dominated by Scheffler, who didn’t just claim multiple wins but was also a regular in the top five and top 10 of events.

Scottie Scheffler holding the RBC Heritage trophy

Scottie Scheffler won $3.6m at the 2024 RBC Heritage

Generally, players finishing in the top 10 of tournaments are expected to award their caddies 7% of their prize money, with 5% for any other finish above the cut line.

The RBC Heritage is also one of the PGA Tour’s no-cut events, meaning everyone in the 72-player field will receive prize money. The player finishing at the foot of the leaderboard will claim $36,000, and that means an estimated $1,800 will go to his caddie. Further up the leaderboard, caddies of players finishing between second and 10th are expected to earn between $151,200 and $37,800.

