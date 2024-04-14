Scottie Scheffler's Caddie Picks Up Third Six-Figure Payday Of 2024 At The Masters

Scottie Scheffler emphatically sealed his second Masters title and it's the fourth time his caddie Ted Scott has been on the bag of an Augusta win.

Scott was Bubba Watson's caddie for the left-hander's two wins in 2012 and 2014, and he's now been with Scheffler for wins in 2022 and 2024.

Scheffler has now won three times in the last five weeks, and both he and Ted Scott have been raking in the cash.

The World No.1 pocketed $4m for the Arnold Palmer Invitational triumph, $4.5m with his successful Players Championship defense and another $3.6m at Augusta National - see the full 2024 Masters prize money breakdown.

His PGA Tour earnings for 2024 will exceed $15m after just nine tournaments.

That means, due to the traditional 10% cut, his caddie Scott will have won $400,000 at Bay Hill, $450,000 at TPC Sawgrass and another $360,000 at The Masters.

Those three wins equal $1.21m and that's not taking into account the other six starts this year, where Scheffler has a worst finish of T17. Caddies tend to make between 5-7% of the player's tournament earnings as well as a yearly salary or retainer.

He had earned more than Rory McIlroy on the PGA Tour due to our estimations up until the Northern Irishman's $635k payday for his 3rd-place finish at the Valero Texas Open.

Scott's earnings could have surpassed $1.5m already this year, which is $315,000 more than the season average on the PGA Tour following last week's event in Texas.

The duo linked up at the end of 2021 and have now won ten times together, including twice at The Masters as well as twice at TPC Sawgrass.

Scheffler spoke of the job Scott did on Saturday at Augusta after the World No.1 started the back nine double-bogey to drop out of the lead.

"Yeah, he did a good job of keeping me in a good head space out there," he said.

"Like I said, definitely had some surprises in the middle of the round. I was in position on 8 and didn't get up-and-down, and then I missed a pretty makeable birdie putt there on 9.

"And then 10, we get the weird wind gusts and make double, and 11 make bogey. So all of a sudden, I go from being probably in the lead to out of the lead. And Ted does a good job of keeping us focused on the task at hand, and we did a good job of keeping ourselves in the tournament today."

The pair are undoubtedly the dream team when it comes to elite player-caddie partnerships, and their future is surely very bright.