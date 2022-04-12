RBC Heritage Field 2022

Five of the top-10 players in the world make the trip from Augusta National to Harbour Town Golf Links

Stewart Cink with the RBC Heritage trophy
With the Masters and Augusta National Golf Club all but a distant memory, players now make the 150-mile journey to South Carolina and Harbour Town Golf Links for the RBC Heritage.

Harbour Town is a Pete Dye designed course with later influence from Jack Nicklaus. It holds a unique place on the PGA Tour as it remains one of few locations which does not overly reward power. The course is renowned for its strategically placed bunkers, tight fairways and small contoured greens. This week, approach play and putting play more of a premium that what we're sometimes accustomed to. 

The Players Championship winner, Cameron Smith, will be looking to put the disappointment of Augusta National behind him as he is present in a stout field that includes five of the top-10 players in the world.

Stewart Cink returns to defend his 2021 title where he is looking to become the first player to win back-to-back since Boo Weekley in 2007 & 2008. The 48-year old opened with consecutive rounds of 63 last year en route to a comfortable four stroke victory; the largest at the tournament for a decade. He is joined by each of the last nine winners at the RBC Heritage. 

Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa will all tee it up at Harbour Town with Jordan Spieth joining after missing the cut for the first time at the Masters. Reigning US Amateur winner, James Piot, is also in the field. 

Morgan Hoffmann will return to the PGA Tour for the first time since 2019. The American is battling muscular dystrophy and has three starts left on a major medical extension. He recently revealed a significant change in lifestyle, which now sees him living in the jungle in Costa Rica. 

Both 2023 Ryder Cup captains will be in the field this week, with Zach Johnson making his 17th appearance at Harbour Town and Henrik Stenson his first since 2012. 

Dustin Johnson tees off on the famous 18th hole at Harbour Town Golf Links

RBC HERITAGE FIELD 2022

  • Berger, Daniel
  • Bramlett, Joseph
  • Brehm, Ryan
  • Brown, Scott
  • Bryan, Wesley
  • Byrd, Jonathan
  • Cantlay, Patrick
  • Cink, Stewart
  • Clark, Wyndham
  • Conners, Corey
  • Dahmen, Joel
  • Davis, Cam
  • Deneen, Morgan
  • Donald, Luke
  • Duncan, Tyler
  • Fitzpatrick, Matt
  • Fleetwood, Tommy
  • Fowler, Rickie
  • Frittelli, Dylan
  • Furyk, Jim
  • Garnett, Brice
  • Gay, Brian
  • Ghim, Doug
  • Gligic, Michael
  • Glover, Lucas
  • Grace, Branden
  • Griffin, Lanto
  • Grillo, Emiliano
  • Haas, Bill
  • Hadley, Chesson
  • Hadwin, Adam
  • Hagy, Brandon
  • Hahn, James
  • Harman, Brian
  • Hatton, Tyrrell
  • Henley, Russell
  • Herman, Jim
  • Hickok, Kramer
  • Higgo, Garrick
  • Higgs, Harry
  • Hoffman, Charley
  • Hoffmann, Morgan
  • Hoge, Tom
  • Horschel, Billy
  • Hossler, Beau
  • Howell III, Charles
  • Hughes, Mackenzie
  • Im, Sungjae
  • Jaeger, Stephan
  • Johnson, Dustin
  • Johnson, Zach
  • Kanaya, Takumi
  • Kang, Sung
  • Kim, Si Woo
  • Kirk, Chris
  • Kisner, Kevin
  • Kizzire, Patton
  • Knox, Russell
  • Kodaira, Satoshi
  • Kokrak, Jason
  • Kuchar, Matt
  • Lahiri, Anirban
  • Lashley, Nate
  • Lebioda, Hank
  • Lee, Danny
  • Lee, K.H.
  • List, Luke
  • Long, Adam
  • Love III, Davis
  • Lowry, Shane
  • Malnati, Peter
  • Martin, Ben
  • McCarthy, Denny
  • McDowell, Graeme
  • McGirt, William
  • McNealy, Maverick
  • Merritt, Troy
  • Morikawa, Collin
  • Muñoz, Sebastián
  • Na, Kevin
  • NeSmith, Matthew
  • Niemann, Joaquin
  • Nimmer, Bryson
  • Noren, Alex
  • Norlander, Henrik
  • Ortiz, Carlos
  • Pan, C.T.
  • Pereira, Mito
  • Perez, Pat
  • Piercy, Scott
  • Piot, James
  • Poston, J.T.
  • Poulter, Ian
  • Putnam, Andrew
  • Ramey, Chad
  • Reavie, Chez
  • Redman, Doc
  • Riley, Davis
  • Ryder, Sam
  • Schenk, Adam
  • Schwartzel, Charl
  • Simpson, Webb
  • Sloan, Roger
  • Smalley, Alex
  • Smith, Cameron
  • Snedeker, Brandt
  • Spaun, J.J.
  • Spieth, Jordan
  • Stallings, Scott
  • Stenson, Henrik
  • Straka, Sepp
  • Streb, Robert
  • Streelman, Kevin
  • Stuard, Brian
  • Svensson, Adam
  • Swafford, Hudson
  • Taylor, Nick
  • Theegala, Sahith
  • Thomas, Justin
  • Thompson, Michael
  • Todd, Brendon
  • Trainer, Martin
  • Tringale, Cameron
  • Tway, Kevin
  • van Rooyen, Erik
  • Varner III, Harold
  • Villegas, Camilo
  • Watney, Nick
  • Werenski, Richy
  • Willett, Danny
  • Wise, Aaron
  • Young, Cameron

WHERE IS THE RBC HERITAGE PLAYED?

The RBC Heritage is held at Harbour Town Golf Links. The Pete Dye/Jack Nicklaus design has hosted the RBC Heritage since the 1960s and continues to challenge the best players in the world.

With tight fairways, strategically placed bunkers and small contoured greens, the course places a premium on accuracy and approach play. 

WHO WON THE RBC HERITAGE LAST YEAR?

Stewart Cink opened with back-to-back rounds of 63 last year en route to a comfortable four stroke victory; the largest at the tournament for a decade. It was the American's third RBC Heritage title with the others coming in 2000 and 2004. 

WHAT IS THE PRIZE FUND AT THE RBC HERITAGE?

A healthy prize purse of $8m is up for grabs this year, an identical figure to the purse for February’s Honda Classic. The winner will pocket $1,440,000, up just shy of $200k from last year. 

