R&A Celebration Of Champions Draw And Tee Times

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The full field and draw for the R&A's Celebration of Champions has now been revealed, with a host of the game's biggest names set to kick off what promises to be an epic week of action in St Andrews.

Starting from 3pm today, fans attending The 150th Open will be able to marvel as a star-studded line-up of past Champion Golfers, women’s Major Champions, male and female amateur champions, and golfers with disability champions compete over the 1st, 2nd, 17th and 18th holes of the famous Old Course.

Video: Perks of winning The Open

The first two groups revealed last Friday will be joined by some of the world’s most prominent golfers across the sport, including five-time Open champion Tom Watson, four-time women’s major champion Dame Laura Davies and Sir Nick Faldo, winner of three Opens, the second of which came at St Andrews in 1990.

Tiger Woods is last out at 4.55pm local time alongside Rory McIlroy, Lee Trevino and Georgia Hall.



Also featuring in the field are Kipp Popert, who won the EDGA Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews last year, Juan Postigo Arce and Monique Kalkman-van den Bosch. Popert also became the first golfer with disability to play in The Amateur Championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes and St Annes Old Links last month.



Amateur champion Aldrich Potgieter will play alongside fellow South African and two-time Open champion Ernie Els, while last year’s Women’s Amateur champion Louise Duncan tees it up with Padraig Harrington, Catriona Matthew and Francesco Molinari.

In total, there are 10 four-person teams that will play four of the most famous holes in golf. For those unable to be there in person, here's how to watch the R&A Celebration of Champions.

Check out the full draw below:

R&A Celebration of Champions Tee times

All times local BST

3.02pm, Team Morikawa: Collin Morikawa, Keita Nakajima, Anna Nordqvist, Jess Baker

3.14pm, Team Spieth: Mark Calcavecchia, Jordan Spieth, Ian Baker-Finch, Juan Postigo Arce

3.26pm, Team Stenson: Henrik Stenson, Mark O'Meara, Aaron Jarvis, Jennifer Sraga

3.38pm, Team Davies: Darren Clarke, Shane Lowry, Jack Bigham, Laura Davies

3.50pm, Team Player: Sandy Lyle, Gary Player, Bob Charles, Monique Kalkman

4.07pm, Team Els: Ernie Els, Bill Rogers, Aldrich Potgieter, Filippo Celli

4.19pm, Team Matthew: Padraig Harrington, Francesco Molinari, Catriona Matthew, Louise Duncan

4.31pm, Team Watson: Stewart Cink, Paul Lawrie, Tom Watson, Kipp Popert

4.43pm, Team Faldo: John Daly, Zach Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen, Sir Nick Faldo

4.55pm, Team Woods: Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Lee Trevino, Georgia Hall