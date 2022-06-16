Pro Spotted Wearing LIV Golf Logo At US Open
US Amateur Champion James Piot was seen bearing the symbol as he warmed up for his first US Open
James Piot was pictured wearing a LIV Golf jumper during practice for the US Open at the Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.
The 23-year-old is in the US Open field as the reigning US Amateur Champion, but having played the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational event at the Centurion Club near London last week, he was either inviting controversy by bearing the LIV logo as he warmed up for his first US Open, or he had not packed a change of clothes after his tied 25th-place finish last week. The white ‘L’ logo was spotted by @TheShotgunStart on Twitter.
LIV’s answer to Si Woo Kim’s LUP line? James Piot on the driving range in a LIV Golf sweater with his initials on it. pic.twitter.com/PwcwdlXflsJune 15, 2022
Piot turned professional last month, having made his Major debut at the Masters in April. He has played five times on the PGA Tour this season, missing the cut on each occasion. His PGA Tour career now looks to be on hold, given that commissioner Jay Monahan last week announced that all players who competed in the first LIV Golf event would be banned from the PGA Tour.
PERKS OF WINNING THE US OPEN
The former Michigan State standout was one of the first on course at the Country Club on Thursday, playing his first two rounds alongside defending champion Jon Rahm and the current Open Championship title holder Collin Morikawa. It was noticeable that there was no LIV Golf logo when he teed off alongside his illustrious counterparts.
Piot was given a polite - though somewhat muted - welcome by the Country Club fans, and showed some nerves as he made a bogey five on the first hole, though he did sink a seven-foot putt to limit the damage. A number of the 48 players who were in action at the LIV Golf event have made the trip to Brookline, where they are expected to receive a mixed reception.
