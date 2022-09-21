Presidents Cup 2022 Tee Times And Pairings

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Presidents Cup gets under way at Quail Hollow this week with the foursomes matches, and the teams have been revealed.

The International team begin the tournament as heavy underdogs, and Trevor Immelman’s players will be desperate to get off to a good start. To that end, World No.16 Hideki Matsuyama has been paired with former World No.1 Adam Scott as they face World No.4 and World No.5 Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. Following soon after them, Canadian Corey Conners and South Korean Sungjae Im face the daunting prospect of facing the USA’s Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Two more South Koreans, rising star Joohyung Kim and KH Lee, then tee it up for the International team against World No.7 Collin Morikawa and Cameron Young, with Australian Cam Davis and another South Korean, Si Woo Kim, up next against Sam Burns and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler.

The final foursomes match sees Canadian Taylor Pendrith alongside Chilean Mito Perreira on the International team as they take on Tony Finau and Fortinet Championship winner Max Homa. Colombian Sebastian Muñoz of the International team and Billy Horschel of the USA team are the two players to miss out tomorrow.

After Thursday's opening round, there are five fourball matches on Friday. Saturday then has four foursomes matches in morning, and four fourball matches in afternoon. The tournament concludes on Sunday with 12 singles matches. Each of the 30 matches is worth one point with the first team to 15.5 points winning.

Both Presidents Cup captains have declared they are happy with their teams despite some notable LIV Golf absentees. However, with five of the world’s top 10 on the USA team, there’s little wonder Davis Love III’s men are so heavily fancied to win this week.

Below is the complete list of tee times and pairings for the first round (foursomes).

Tee Times And Pairings - First Round (Foursomes)