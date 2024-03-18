Porsche Singapore Classic Prize Money Payout 2024

After a week’s pause, the DP World Tour resumes with the first event of the Asian Swing phase of the season, the Porsche Singapore Classic, whose new title sponsor signed a multi-year deal in January.

Players will be competing for the highest prize money payout since February’s Magical Kenya Open at Laguna National Golf Resort Club - $2.5m, which is a $500,000 increase on the 2023 tournament.

Last year, South African Ockie Strydom picked up his second DP World Tour title in two months at the event when he beat Sami Valimaki by one shot. That handed him prize money of $340,000, and this year’s winner is in line for a $425,000 windfall.

As well as the prize money payout at the tournament, there is also a separate competition to see who finishes top of the Asian Swing section, where the winner will earn a further $200,000. The swing champion will also qualify for the season's Back 9 events, which begins in August with the Betfred British Masters.

The Asian Swing is also the third of five sections in the Global Swing stage of the season. Once the Global Swing concludes with August’s Danish Golf Championship, a further $1m will then be shared amongst the leading ten players on the Race to Dubai with a minimum of eight Global Swing appearances.

Porsche’s involvement at the tournament also means there’s plenty for fans to enjoy at this week’s event away from the main action, including a Spectator Village and the opportunity to win various prizes – including a Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid. Fans can also get a photo at the event’s official welcome backdrop, where a Porsche Art Car will be displayed.

There is also the Porsche Panamera Shootout Qualifier, a twist on Closest to the Pin. The top three qualifiers will have the chance to join the Porsche Panamera Shootout finals on Sunday after the end of play, and the first to make an ace on the 17th hole of the Classic Course wins the Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid.

Other highlights include Par-Tee Time, a timed game where participants balance 18 balls on 18 tees, the Birdie Blitz Rewards claw machine, Leadbetter Golf Academy Kids Putting Challenge, and the Choose Your Man interactive display map for fans to show support for their favourite players at the tournament.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 Porsche Singapore Classic.

Porsche Singapore Classic Prize Money Payout 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $425,000 2nd $275,000 3rd $157,500 4th $125,000 5th $105,000 6th $87,500 7th $75,000 8th $62,500 9th $56,000 10th $50,000 11th $46,000 12th $43,000 13th $40,250 14th $38,250 15th $36,750 16th $35,250 17th $33,750 18th $32,250 19th $31,000 20th $30,000 21st $39,000 22nd $28,250 23rd $27,500 24th $26,750 25th $26,000 26th $25,250 27th $24,500 28th $23,750 29th $23,000 30th $22,250 31st $21,500 32nd $20,750 33rd $20,000 34th $19,250 35th $18,500 36th $17,750 37th $17,250 38th $16,750 39th $16,250 40th $15,750 41st $15,250 42nd $14,750 43rd $14,250 44th $13,750 45th $13,250 46th $12,750 47th $12,250 48th $11,750 49th $11,250 50th $10,760 51st $10,250 52nd $9,750 53rd $9,250 54th $8,750 55th $8,500 56th $8,250 57th $8,000 58th $7,750 59th $7,500 60th $7,250 61st $7,000 62nd $6,750 63rd $6,500 64th $6,250 65th $6,000 66th $5,750 67th $5,500 68th $5,250 69th $5,000 70th $4,750

Who Are The Star Names In The Porsche Singapore Classic?

Shane Lowry is making his Porsche Singapore Classic debut (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the standout names in the field is LIV Golf’s Paul Casey, who is making his first DP World Tour appearance for over two years.

Casey is appearing on a sponsor’s invite as he has an association with Porsche going back to the 2020 US Open, when he became an ambassador for the brand and began carrying the logo on his bag. The 46-year-old also describes himself as a “Porsche fan” in his Instagram bio.

Casey took the 2019 Porsche European Open title among his 15 DP World Tour wins, the most recent of which came at the 2021 Dubai Desert Classic.

Another big name in the field is Shane Lowry. The 2019 Open champion is making his debut at the event a week after finishing T19 at The Players Championship.

Other notable names to look out for include defending champion Ockie Strydom, Commercial Bank Qatar Masters champion Rikuya Hoshino, and Matthieu Pavon, who won the PGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Open in January.

There are also appearances from four-time DP World Tour winner Rasmus Hojgaard, 2023 Porsche European Open champion Tom McKibbin and 2022 Mallorca Golf Open winner Yannik Paul.

Where Is The Porsche Singapore Classic Being Played? The tournament is being held at Laguna National Golf Resort Club’s Classic Course. The hilly course has almost 150 bunkers and is regarded as one of the most challenging in Asia.