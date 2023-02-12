Ockie Strydom Claims Second DP World Tour Title At Singapore Classic

South Africa’s Ockie Strydom secured the Singapore Classic title in dramatic fashion at Laguna National Golf Resort Club, beating Finland’s Sami Valimaki by one shot as the pair ran rampant over the rest of the field.

Strydom carded a final round 63 to finish the event at 19-under, making this victory his second on the DP World Tour after he won the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa in December last year.

Valimaki found himself in contention after starting the fourth round two shots behind round three leaders, Jeunghun Wang and Alejandro del Rey, with the Finn just as impressive as he carded a final round 66 which left him one shot shy of Strydom’s powerful display.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 38-year-old’s victory makes him the first player on the DP World Tour to win multiple events this season but, unbelievably, the story could have been quite different as Strydom was considering withdrawing from this event due to his swing ‘not being there’ last week.

“The funny thing is I was actually thinking after last week after Ras Al Khaimah to go home and to go practice cause the swing’s not there. I spoke to my coach who flew my assistant coach in. We worked hard, mentally as well, to get the swing back together where it was. I’m still speechless of how it happened this week,” said Strydom.

After starting the final round four shots behind the overnight leaders, Strydom knew he had to go low in the first couple of holes to challenge for the tournament and he did just that, carding five birdies in the first nine holes.

The South African then added birdies on the 13th and 14th, which married up with Valimaki’s first dropped shot of the day as he bogeyed the 12th hole, which offered Strydom an opportunity as he moved within one shot of the lead.

Strydom continued to push Valimaki through the closing stretch, as he birdied the 16th hole to go level with the Finn, who had parred in from the 14th. However, it wasn't enough for Valimaki, as Strydom played an incredible chip on the last which offered him a birdie opportunity. That ultimately proved to be the crucial blow to Valimaki’s title surge.

"The chip on 18 was phenomenal. It was one that is either perfect and coming back or it’s in the pond. I played it exactly how I wanted to. Just glad it came out to about half a foot and I knocked it in," said Strydom.

Valimaki did have the chance to force a play-off on the last hole, but he saw his birdie putt slip past the hole by inches.