Magical Kenya Open Prize Money Payout 2024
The most recent DP World Tour winner, Rikuya Hoshino, is in the field as players compete at Muthaiga Golf Club
After a one-week break, the DP World Tour returns with its first visit to Africa since December with the Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club.
The tournament marks the sixth of eight in the International Swing section of the season, and like four of the previous five, there is a purse of $2.5m available – part of the record $148.5m on offer throughout the season.
The prize fund for the tournament is $500,000 more than was available in 2023, where Jorge Campillo earned $340,000 for his win. This year’s winner will claim $425,000, with the runner-up in line for a $275,000 payout.
Despite the increased purse, the riches on offer are still significantly less than the other big men’s tournament this week, the Mexico Open on the PGA Tour. That commands a purse of $8.8m, with the winner earning $1.458m.
There is more at stake than just the money available at the tournament, though. The race is also on to finish top of the International Swing section for an extra $200,000 payout. Whoever achieves that will also earn entry into the next of the lucrative Rolex Series events, July’s Genesis Scottish Open, as well as each tournament in the Back 9 section of the season.
Below is the prize money payout for the Magical Kenya Open.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$425,000
|2nd
|$275,000
|3rd
|$157,500
|4th
|$125,000
|5th
|$105,000
|6th
|$87,500
|7th
|$75,000
|8th
|$62,500
|9th
|$56,000
|10th
|$50,000
|11th
|$46,000
|12th
|$43,000
|13th
|$40,250
|14th
|$38,250
|15th
|$36,750
|16th
|$35,250
|17th
|$33,750
|18th
|$32,250
|19th
|$31,000
|20th
|$30,000
|21st
|$39,000
|22nd
|$28,250
|23rd
|$27,500
|24th
|$26,750
|25th
|$26,000
|26th
|$25,250
|27th
|$24,500
|28th
|$23,750
|29th
|$23,000
|30th
|$22,250
|31st
|$21,500
|32nd
|$20,750
|33rd
|$20,000
|34th
|$19,250
|35th
|$18,500
|36th
|$17,750
|37th
|$17,250
|38th
|$16,750
|39th
|$16,250
|40th
|$15,750
|41st
|$15,250
|42nd
|$14,750
|43rd
|$14,250
|44th
|$13,750
|45th
|$13,250
|46th
|$12,750
|47th
|$12,250
|48th
|$11,750
|49th
|$11,250
|50th
|$10,760
|51st
|$10,250
|52nd
|$9,750
|53rd
|$9,250
|54th
|$8,750
|55th
|$8,500
|56th
|$8,250
|57th
|$8,000
|58th
|$7,750
|59th
|$7,500
|60th
|$7,250
|61st
|$7,000
|62nd
|$6,750
|63rd
|$6,500
|64th
|$6,250
|65th
|$6,000
|66th
|$5,750
|67th
|$5,500
|68th
|$5,250
|69th
|$5,000
|70th
|$4,750
Who Are The Star Names In The Magical Kenya Open?
In 2023, Spaniard Jorge Campillo claimed his third DP World Tour win at the event, but he’s not defending his trophy this week.
The most recent DP World Tour winner, Commercial Bank Qatar Masters champion Rikuya Hoshino, will hope the one-week break isn’t enough to stall his momentum, while 2022 Kenya Open champion Ashan Wu also plays.
The winner of the 2021 event, Justin Harding, goes looking for his third DP World Tour win, while 2019 victor Guido Migliozzi is in the field too.
Dylan Frittelli, who became the winner of the inaugural Bahrain Championship in January, also plays. Edoardo Molinari, whose 2007 win made him one of several big-name winners of the Kenya Open, participates too.
The highest Kenyans on the leaderboard in the last two events were brothers Mutahi and Njoroge Kibugu, and the hopes of local fans will largely rest on their shoulders.
What Is The Payout For The Magical Kenya Open?
Players are competing for a prize fund of $2.5m, an identical sum to that offered at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. The winner will receive $425,000, while the runner-up is in line for a $275,000 pay day.
Who Won The Magical Kenya Open In 2023?
Spaniard Jorge Campillo secured a dominant win at the 2023 Kenya Open, for his third DP World Tour title. That was helped by firing a five-under-par final round of 66 as he beat Masahiro Kawamura by two shots.
-
-
