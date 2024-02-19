After a one-week break, the DP World Tour returns with its first visit to Africa since December with the Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club.

The tournament marks the sixth of eight in the International Swing section of the season, and like four of the previous five, there is a purse of $2.5m available – part of the record $148.5m on offer throughout the season.

The prize fund for the tournament is $500,000 more than was available in 2023, where Jorge Campillo earned $340,000 for his win. This year’s winner will claim $425,000, with the runner-up in line for a $275,000 payout.

Despite the increased purse, the riches on offer are still significantly less than the other big men’s tournament this week, the Mexico Open on the PGA Tour. That commands a purse of $8.8m, with the winner earning $1.458m.

There is more at stake than just the money available at the tournament, though. The race is also on to finish top of the International Swing section for an extra $200,000 payout. Whoever achieves that will also earn entry into the next of the lucrative Rolex Series events, July’s Genesis Scottish Open, as well as each tournament in the Back 9 section of the season.

Below is the prize money payout for the Magical Kenya Open.

Magical Kenya Open Prize Money Payout 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $425,000 2nd $275,000 3rd $157,500 4th $125,000 5th $105,000 6th $87,500 7th $75,000 8th $62,500 9th $56,000 10th $50,000 11th $46,000 12th $43,000 13th $40,250 14th $38,250 15th $36,750 16th $35,250 17th $33,750 18th $32,250 19th $31,000 20th $30,000 21st $39,000 22nd $28,250 23rd $27,500 24th $26,750 25th $26,000 26th $25,250 27th $24,500 28th $23,750 29th $23,000 30th $22,250 31st $21,500 32nd $20,750 33rd $20,000 34th $19,250 35th $18,500 36th $17,750 37th $17,250 38th $16,750 39th $16,250 40th $15,750 41st $15,250 42nd $14,750 43rd $14,250 44th $13,750 45th $13,250 46th $12,750 47th $12,250 48th $11,750 49th $11,250 50th $10,760 51st $10,250 52nd $9,750 53rd $9,250 54th $8,750 55th $8,500 56th $8,250 57th $8,000 58th $7,750 59th $7,500 60th $7,250 61st $7,000 62nd $6,750 63rd $6,500 64th $6,250 65th $6,000 66th $5,750 67th $5,500 68th $5,250 69th $5,000 70th $4,750

Who Are The Star Names In The Magical Kenya Open?

Justin Harding, who won the tournament in 2021, is in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2023, Spaniard Jorge Campillo claimed his third DP World Tour win at the event, but he’s not defending his trophy this week.

The most recent DP World Tour winner, Commercial Bank Qatar Masters champion Rikuya Hoshino, will hope the one-week break isn’t enough to stall his momentum, while 2022 Kenya Open champion Ashan Wu also plays.

The winner of the 2021 event, Justin Harding, goes looking for his third DP World Tour win, while 2019 victor Guido Migliozzi is in the field too.

Dylan Frittelli, who became the winner of the inaugural Bahrain Championship in January, also plays. Edoardo Molinari, whose 2007 win made him one of several big-name winners of the Kenya Open, participates too.

The highest Kenyans on the leaderboard in the last two events were brothers Mutahi and Njoroge Kibugu, and the hopes of local fans will largely rest on their shoulders.

