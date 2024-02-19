Magical Kenya Open Prize Money Payout 2024

The most recent DP World Tour winner, Rikuya Hoshino, is in the field as players compete at Muthaiga Golf Club

Rikuya Hoshino takes a shot at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters
Rikuya Hoshino won the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters two weeks ago
After a one-week break, the DP World Tour returns with its first visit to Africa since December with the Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club.

The tournament marks the sixth of eight in the International Swing section of the season, and like four of the previous five, there is a purse of $2.5m available – part of the record $148.5m on offer throughout the season. 

The prize fund for the tournament is $500,000 more than was available in 2023, where Jorge Campillo earned $340,000 for his win. This year’s winner will claim $425,000, with the runner-up in line for a $275,000 payout.

Despite the increased purse, the riches on offer are still significantly less than the other big men’s tournament this week, the Mexico Open on the PGA Tour. That commands a purse of $8.8m, with the winner earning $1.458m.

There is more at stake than just the money available at the tournament, though. The race is also on to finish top of the International Swing section for an extra $200,000 payout. Whoever achieves that will also earn entry into the next of the lucrative Rolex Series events, July’s Genesis Scottish Open, as well as each tournament in the Back 9 section of the season.

Below is the prize money payout for the Magical Kenya Open.

PositionPrize Money
1st$425,000
2nd$275,000
3rd$157,500
4th$125,000
5th$105,000
6th$87,500
7th$75,000
8th$62,500
9th$56,000
10th$50,000
11th$46,000
12th$43,000
13th$40,250
14th$38,250
15th$36,750
16th$35,250
17th$33,750
18th$32,250
19th$31,000
20th$30,000
21st$39,000
22nd$28,250
23rd$27,500
24th$26,750
25th$26,000
26th$25,250
27th$24,500
28th$23,750
29th$23,000
30th$22,250
31st$21,500
32nd$20,750
33rd$20,000
34th$19,250
35th$18,500
36th$17,750
37th$17,250
38th$16,750
39th$16,250
40th$15,750
41st$15,250
42nd$14,750
43rd$14,250
44th$13,750
45th$13,250
46th$12,750
47th$12,250
48th$11,750
49th$11,250
50th$10,760
51st$10,250
52nd$9,750
53rd$9,250
54th$8,750
55th$8,500
56th$8,250
57th$8,000
58th$7,750
59th$7,500
60th$7,250
61st$7,000
62nd$6,750
63rd$6,500
64th$6,250
65th$6,000
66th$5,750
67th$5,500
68th$5,250
69th$5,000
70th$4,750

Who Are The Star Names In The Magical Kenya Open?

Justin Harding with the Kenya Open trophy

Justin Harding, who won the tournament in 2021, is in the field

In 2023, Spaniard Jorge Campillo claimed his third DP World Tour win at the event, but he’s not defending his trophy this week.

The most recent DP World Tour winner, Commercial Bank Qatar Masters champion Rikuya Hoshino, will hope the one-week break isn’t enough to stall his momentum, while 2022 Kenya Open champion Ashan Wu also plays.

The winner of the 2021 event, Justin Harding, goes looking for his third DP World Tour win, while 2019 victor Guido Migliozzi is in the field too.

Dylan Frittelli, who became the winner of the inaugural Bahrain Championship in January, also plays. Edoardo Molinari, whose 2007 win made him one of several big-name winners of the Kenya Open, participates too.

The highest Kenyans on the leaderboard in the last two events were brothers Mutahi and Njoroge Kibugu, and the hopes of local fans will largely rest on their shoulders.

