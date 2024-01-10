Porsche To Sponsor Another DP World Tour Event In Sign Of Thawing Tensions After European Open Reports

German car giant Porsche has signed a multi-year deal to become the title sponsor of the Singapore Classic, months after concerns the manufacturer could cut all ties with another key tournament on the DP World Tour calendar.

Porsche was reportedly considering pulling its support of the European Open last year as a result of the car manufacturer's alleged unhappiness over sanctions imposed by the DP World Tour on LIV players such as Martin Kaymer and Paul Casey. Such penalties have ultimately prevented them from appearing in DP World Tour events.

In the report by The Guardian, a spokesperson for Porsche stated that: “We heard about the individual sanctions of the Tour against players. But as those are individual we do not know, so far, what this means exactly to each player and are in contact with the Tour and the managements.”

Since then, no decision has been made either way by Porsche. And in the recent statement announcing the news about the Singapore Classic, the DP World Tour confirmed talks were still ongoing regarding a new deal between itself and Porsche in relation to the European Open.

An agreement surrounding the Singapore Classic would suggest that those conversations remain positive, though, and Porsche could extend its association with the tournament in Hamburg which it has sponsored since 2015. The makers of the famous 911 model will also act as the official car partner at the Omega European Masters in Crans Montana in 2024, the DP World Tour said.

The Singapore Classic, which is set to take place at Laguna National Golf Resort Club between March 21-24, will be the first event on the European Tour's Asian Swing in 2024. Previous winners include Sir Nick Faldo, Ian Woosnam, and Colin Montgomerie as well as Arjun Atwal, the first Indian winner on the DP World Tour, and Zhang Lian Wei, the first Chinese winner on the tour.The defending champion will be South Africa’s Ockie Strydom.

Keith Pelley, chief executive officer of the DP World Tour, added: “As one of the world’s most iconic automotive brands, Porsche have been a cherished partner of the Tour for several years and we’re delighted that they have chosen to extend this relationship by partnering with the new look Porsche Singapore Classic.

"This is a fantastic validation of the strength of the DP World Tour and the power of our global platform, which Porsche can utilise to help expand their business across Asia.”