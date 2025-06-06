Two PGA Tour Winners Withdraw From RBC Canadian Open During Round One

Following the news that 11 players had withdrawn from the 2025 RBC Canadian Open pre-tournament, two more PGA Tour winners pulled out of the event at TPC Toronto on Thursday.

Camilo Villegas and Seamus Power reached different stages of their opening rounds before calling it a day, with the Colombian carding a turbulent one-over 71 and his Irish counterpart making the turn in 36 strokes (+1) prior to exiting stage left.

After a par at the first, Villegas made consecutive bogeys on TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley's North Course before posting the first of three birdies at the sixth hole. However, a double-bogey on the par-4 16th pushed the five-time PGA Tour winner over par for the day - a status that could not be rectified despite a gain at the last.

The 43-year-old's early exit was the first time he has withdrawn from a PGA Tour event since March 2024, at the Valspar Championship. Since then, he has battled to maintain his PGA Tour playing rights.

From 15 events this term, Villegas has made seven cuts and recorded just one top-10. That arrived via a T7th finish at the American Express back in February. Prior to the RBC Canadian Open, he was 151st in the FedEx Cup standings, with only 100 players retaining full PGA Tour cards next year.

Camilo Villegas WD after round one of RBC Canadian Open.June 6, 2025

Meanwhile, Power chained together eight consecutive pars to start his day before a bogey at the par-4 ninth proved to be his final hole of the week. The two-time PGA Tour winner last pulled out of a PGA Tour competition at the season-ending RSM Classic in 2024.

The 38-year-old has fared slightly better than Villegas so far this term, but possesses an identical made/missed cuts record from 14 tournaments. Power's best result was a T8th place at the Valspar Championship, while he has also managed three further top-25s. A grand total of $817,558 left Power just outside of the top-100 in the FedEx Cup points list.

No official reason was provided by PGA Tour Communications for the pair's withdrawal on Thursday.

For those remaining in the RBC Canadian Open, low scores were a feature of day one as 118 players were at even par or better.

Thorbjorn Olesen and Cristobal Del Solar led the way on nine-under thanks to rounds of 61 as Power's compatriot, Shane Lowry ran close behind on six-under and defending champion, Robert MacIntyre posted an opening 65.

Seamus Power was the other player to withdraw from the 2025 RBC Canadian Open on Thursday (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, the biggest name in the field - Rory McIlroy - was among those to struggle on day one. The five-time Major winner, with a new driver in the bag, was two-over after eight holes courtesy of bogeys at the 12th and 17th, only to chain three birdies together at 18, one, and two.

That mini-heater fizzled out as the World No.2 made his way along TPC Toronto's front nine, though, and he finished with back-to-back bogeys on his way to signing for a one-over-par round of 71.

McIlroy will tee off alongside Luke Clanton (E) and Ludvig Aberg (-2) on the first at 12:55pm ET on Friday.