Greyson Sigg Facts: 17 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Get to know American professional golfer, Greyson Sigg with these facts about his life and career in the game so far...
Greyson Sigg has made over 100 appearances on the PGA Tour and, although he is yet to win on the circuit, has still enjoyed many professional victories. Find out more about his life and career in the game via these facts.
Greyson Sigg Facts
1. Greyson Sigg was born 17th February 1995 in Augusta, Georgia
2. Sigg attended and graduated from Richmond Academy High School and, in the process, helped them win three consecutive regional championships
3. He attended and played collegiately at the University of Georgia, majoring in Sport Management. While there, he was teammates with Ryder Cup player Sepp Straka
4. While an amateur, Sigg finished runner-up at the 2015 Georgia Amateur and 2012 Georgia Junior State Championship. He also played in the US Junior Amateur and Junior Players Championship
5. Sigg enjoyed a successful college career, claiming multiple victories and being named a First-Team All-SEC by the league’s coaches in his Senior Year. By the end of his college career, he had a scoring average of 71.93, which is the sixth best in Georgia's history
6. Being born in Augusta, Sigg has played the iconic Augusta National several times and still lives in the Georgia area, now residing in St. Simons Island
7. After his amateur and collegiate career, Siggs turned professional in 2017 and played on the PGA Tour Canada circuit
8. In June 2019, Sigg carded a 59 during the final round of the GolfBC Championship on the PGA Tour Canada circuit. It was just the second ever 59 on the circuit and came at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf & Country Club
9. The hot-streak didn't end for Sigg as, not long after his 59, he fired a 58 while playing a round with his buddies at Seaside Golf Course in Georgia. The round included one eagle, 10 birdies and seven pars
10. In 2020, Sigg made his debut appearance in a Major, with the American playing the US Open. He would shoot rounds of 75 and 85 to miss the cut comfortably
11. On the 16th May 2021, Sigg claimed his first victory on the Korn Ferry Tour at the Visit Knoxville Open. In the tournament, Sigg fired a four-under 66 to claim the title by one shot
12. Three months later, Sigg then won a second Korn Ferry Tour title, as he claimed the Albertsons Boise Open. On the final day, the American carded a six-under 66 to win by one
13. After meeting his partner, Katie, at college, Sigg proposed to her in September 2021
14. Following his two wins on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2021, Sigg secured his playing rights on the PGA Tour for 2022, where he has remained ever since
15. During the World Wide Technology Championship in 2022, Sigg made an ace and didn't realise it had gone in. It was his first career hole-in-one and fifth of his life
16. He is a Mizuno staffer and fellow professional Keith Mitchell called Sigg the “best natural ball striker I have ever seen”
17. His best finish, currently, on the PGA Tour is a tie for fourth at the 2024 ProCore Championship
Greyson Sigg Bio
Born
Augusta Georgia, 17th February 1995
Height
5'7"
College
University of Georgia
Turned Pro
2017
Former Tours
PGA Tour Canada, Korn Ferry Tour
Current Tour
PGA Tour
Pro Wins
2
Highest OWGR
132nd
Greyson Sigg Pro Wins
Tour
Event
Winning Score
Korn Ferry Tour
Visit Knoxville Open
-20
Korn Ferry Tour
Albertsons Boise Open
-19
