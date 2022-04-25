Phil Mickelson Enters PGA Championship And US Open

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Phil Mickelson has officially registered to play in next month's PGA Championship and June's US Open, a statement from his agency has confirmed.

The six-time Major winner, last seen at the Saudi International in February, has taken time away from the game after controversial comments surrounding Saudi Arabia, the PGA Tour and the new LIV Golf Invitational Series.

He missed his first Masters since 1994 earlier this month but a return now looks to be likely at either next month's PGA Championship or at the $25m Saudi Golf League opener in London after the statement also confirmed he has requested a release to play in the LIV Golf Invitational Series in june at the Centurion Club.

Mickelson was involved in drafting the league up, he revealed in comments to his biographer Alan Shipnuck where he also said that he was using the breakaway league as "leverage" against the PGA Tour. He also criticised the Tour for "obnoxious greed."

He has since apologised for his comments and spent time on the sidelines, but he may well opt to defend his PGA Championship title next month at Southern Hills after becoming the oldest Major winner in history at Kiawah Island last year.

Whether he does return so soon is still unknown as the statement said he has "no concrete plans" and has entered the Majors and LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament "to keep all options open."

The PGA Championship field was updated with Mickelson included as well as 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods, who said he "will try" to tee it up at Southern Hills next month after his Masters appearance earlier in April.

Mickelson statement:

"Our client Phil Mickelson is officially registered to play in the PGA Championship as well as the U.S. Open," the statement read from Mickelson's agency said.

"We have also filed a request on his behalf for a release to play in the first LIV Golf Invitational in London, June 9 - 11. This request complies with the deadline of April 25 set forth by the PGA Tour to compete in a conflicting tour event.

"Phil currently has no concrete plans on when and where he will play. Any actions taken are in no way a reflection of a final decision made, but rather to keep all options open."