Phil Mickelson Enters PGA Championship And US Open
Lefty has officially entered the next two men's Majors, a statement from his agency revealed
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Phil Mickelson has officially registered to play in next month's PGA Championship and June's US Open, a statement from his agency has confirmed.
The six-time Major winner, last seen at the Saudi International in February, has taken time away from the game after controversial comments surrounding Saudi Arabia, the PGA Tour and the new LIV Golf Invitational Series.
He missed his first Masters since 1994 earlier this month but a return now looks to be likely at either next month's PGA Championship or at the $25m Saudi Golf League opener in London after the statement also confirmed he has requested a release to play in the LIV Golf Invitational Series in june at the Centurion Club.
Mickelson was involved in drafting the league up, he revealed in comments to his biographer Alan Shipnuck where he also said that he was using the breakaway league as "leverage" against the PGA Tour. He also criticised the Tour for "obnoxious greed."
He has since apologised for his comments and spent time on the sidelines, but he may well opt to defend his PGA Championship title next month at Southern Hills after becoming the oldest Major winner in history at Kiawah Island last year.
Whether he does return so soon is still unknown as the statement said he has "no concrete plans" and has entered the Majors and LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament "to keep all options open."
The PGA Championship field was updated with Mickelson included as well as 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods, who said he "will try" to tee it up at Southern Hills next month after his Masters appearance earlier in April.
Mickelson statement:
"Our client Phil Mickelson is officially registered to play in the PGA Championship as well as the U.S. Open," the statement read from Mickelson's agency said.
"We have also filed a request on his behalf for a release to play in the first LIV Golf Invitational in London, June 9 - 11. This request complies with the deadline of April 25 set forth by the PGA Tour to compete in a conflicting tour event.
"Phil currently has no concrete plans on when and where he will play. Any actions taken are in no way a reflection of a final decision made, but rather to keep all options open."
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Honma TR20B
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Tiger Woods Enters PGA Championship
The name of the 15-time Major champion has appeared on the preliminary field list for the upcoming PGA Championship
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
Phil Mickelson Requests Saudi Golf League Release
The six-time Major winner's comeback looks to be on the horizon
By Elliott Heath • Published