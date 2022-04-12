Tiger Woods 'Will Try' To Play PGA Championship

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Tiger Woods received a heartfelt ovation following his return to action at The Masters last week, and now, the 15-time Major winner is aiming to play at next month’s second Major of the year, the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

Woods, who was visibly limping at the end of his final round at Augusta National, finished the tournament in 47th. However, despite his clear discomfort, he would have been encouraged by the positive reception he received at Augusta National, and his ability to play four rounds at one of the sport’s most gruelling courses after 14 months out with injury. Following his final round, Woods pledged to play July’s 150th Open Championship at St Andrews, declaring it his “favourite course in the world” and he didn’t write off the possibility of playing in the next Major in the schedule, either.

Speaking to Sky Sports Woods said: “I won’t be playing a full schedule ever again, and so it’ll be just the big events. I don’t know if I’ll be able to play Southern Hills or not, but I am looking forward to St. Andrews. And so that is something that is near and dear to my heart. I’ve won two Opens there, it’s the home of golf and it’s my favourite golf course in the world. So I will be there for that one. But anything in between that, I don’t know. I will try, there’s no doubt, this week I will try and get ready for Southern Hills and we’ll see what this body is able to do.”

While we await an update on whether Woods will appear in a tournament he has won four times, most recently in 2007, the 46-year-old certainly seems determined to play in all four Majors this year if his body allows it. As well as confirming he’ll be at St Andrews and making every effort to play at Southern Hills next month, Woods has also filed for entry to June’s US Open at Brookline.

