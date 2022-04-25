Tiger Woods Enters PGA Championship

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Tiger Woods has been listed in the preliminary field for this year's PGA Championship at Southern Hills, a little over two weeks on from his remarkable comeback at The Masters.

The 15-time Major champion defied the odds and doctors' expectations at Augusta National, making the cut for the 22nd consecutive time at the famous venue after rounds of 71 and 74. While he faltered at the weekend, there were enough signs of encouragement for his army of fans, with attention quickly turning to when we might next see the icon of the sport in action.

Woods is still recovering from horror injuries sustained in the early part of 2021 after he lost control of his car on a dangerous strip of LA road en route to a filming day at Riviera following the conclusion of that year's Genesis Invitational.

However, in the aftermath of his Masters heroics, he did admit he would be at St Andrews for the 150th Open at the Old Course but remained tight-lipped about the other two majors. He has now been spotted on the 'Field List' for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills that gets underway on May 17.

In his career to date, the 46-year-old has lifted the famous Wanamaker Trophy on four occasions between 1999 and 2007, with his most recent victory coming at this year's venue in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He last played the PGA Championship in 2020 at TPC Harding Park where he finished in a tie for 37th.

The full field will be set on May 9 with Woods exempt via his status as a past champion.

Last year, Phil Mickelson claimed a remarkable and unlikely victory at Kiawah Island to become the game's oldest-ever Major champion at the age of 50, eclipsing the previous record of 48 set by Julius Boros.

Incidentally, Mickelson, who has requested a release to play in the first LIV Golf Series event in June, also features on the current PGA Championship entry list as he considers his return to the sport following a self-enforced break.