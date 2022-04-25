Tiger Woods Enters PGA Championship
The name of the 15-time Major champion has appeared on the preliminary field list for the upcoming PGA Championship
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Tiger Woods has been listed in the preliminary field for this year's PGA Championship at Southern Hills, a little over two weeks on from his remarkable comeback at The Masters.
The 15-time Major champion defied the odds and doctors' expectations at Augusta National, making the cut for the 22nd consecutive time at the famous venue after rounds of 71 and 74. While he faltered at the weekend, there were enough signs of encouragement for his army of fans, with attention quickly turning to when we might next see the icon of the sport in action.
Woods is still recovering from horror injuries sustained in the early part of 2021 after he lost control of his car on a dangerous strip of LA road en route to a filming day at Riviera following the conclusion of that year's Genesis Invitational.
However, in the aftermath of his Masters heroics, he did admit he would be at St Andrews for the 150th Open at the Old Course but remained tight-lipped about the other two majors. He has now been spotted on the 'Field List' for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills that gets underway on May 17.
In his career to date, the 46-year-old has lifted the famous Wanamaker Trophy on four occasions between 1999 and 2007, with his most recent victory coming at this year's venue in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He last played the PGA Championship in 2020 at TPC Harding Park where he finished in a tie for 37th.
The full field will be set on May 9 with Woods exempt via his status as a past champion.
Last year, Phil Mickelson claimed a remarkable and unlikely victory at Kiawah Island to become the game's oldest-ever Major champion at the age of 50, eclipsing the previous record of 48 set by Julius Boros.
Incidentally, Mickelson, who has requested a release to play in the first LIV Golf Series event in June, also features on the current PGA Championship entry list as he considers his return to the sport following a self-enforced break.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a handicap of 1. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade M1 (15°)
Driving iron: Wilson Staff Model Driving Iron (21°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
-
-
Phil Mickelson Enters PGA Championship And US Open
Lefty has officially entered the next two men's Majors, a statement from his agency revealed
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Phil Mickelson Requests Saudi Golf League Release
The six-time Major winner's comeback looks to be on the horizon
By Elliott Heath • Published