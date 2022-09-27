Phil Mickelson Among Four More LIV Golf Players To Withdraw From PGA Tour Lawsuit
The 52-year-old is among more LIV Golf players to remove their name from the lawsuit, with just three remaining
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Phil Mickelson is one of four more players to withdraw their names from the antitrust lawsuit brought against the PGA Tour last month by a group of LIV Golf players. That means that, of the original 11 players who were named as plaintiffs, only three remain following the earlier removals of Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer, Jason Kokrak and Pat Perez.
Video: What Is LIV Golf?
The hearing is due to take place in early 2024 as players look to have their PGA Tour suspensions lifted. However, now Mickelson has withdrawn his name along with Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Ian Poulter, which only leaves Matt Jones, Peter Uihlein and Bryson DeChambeau.
The removal of Mickelson isn’t that big a surprise as the 52-year-old explained before the LIV Golf Chicago event that he was considering backing out of the lawsuit after LIV Golf became involved in it. Speaking to Sports Illustrated (opens in new tab), Mickelson said: “Now that LIV is involved, it’s not necessary for me to be involved. I currently still am. I don’t know what I’m going to do, really.
“The only reason for me to stay in is [monetary] damages, which I don’t really want or need anything. I do think it’s important that the players have the right to play when and where they want, when and where they qualify for. And now that LIV is a part of it, that will be accomplished if and when they win.’’
Last month, it was revealed that LIV Golf had indeed joined the antitrust lawsuit after it filed an amended complaint saying that it was seeking "punitive damages against the PGA Tour for its tortious interference with LIV Golf's prospective business relationships." While Mickelson suggested that it wasn’t necessary for his name to remain on the lawsuit given LIV Golf’s involvement, it has not been confirmed why the other players have chosen to follow suit.
The trial is due to begin on January 8, 2024. Meanwhile, last week, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman met Capitol Hill lawmakers to address the PGA Tour divide.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Multiple LIV Golf Teams To Be Renamed For 2023 League
A number of LIV teams will be getting new names and logos ahead of the full LIV Golf League launch
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Most Forgiving Wedges 2022
We review the most forgiving wedges on the market so you can find the right option for your game
By Sam Tremlett • Published