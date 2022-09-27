Phil Mickelson Among Four More LIV Golf Players To Withdraw From PGA Tour Lawsuit

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Phil Mickelson is one of four more players to withdraw their names from the antitrust lawsuit brought against the PGA Tour last month by a group of LIV Golf players. That means that, of the original 11 players who were named as plaintiffs, only three remain following the earlier removals of Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer, Jason Kokrak and Pat Perez.

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

The hearing is due to take place in early 2024 as players look to have their PGA Tour suspensions lifted. However, now Mickelson has withdrawn his name along with Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Ian Poulter, which only leaves Matt Jones, Peter Uihlein and Bryson DeChambeau.

The removal of Mickelson isn’t that big a surprise as the 52-year-old explained before the LIV Golf Chicago event that he was considering backing out of the lawsuit after LIV Golf became involved in it. Speaking to Sports Illustrated (opens in new tab), Mickelson said: “Now that LIV is involved, it’s not necessary for me to be involved. I currently still am. I don’t know what I’m going to do, really.

“The only reason for me to stay in is [monetary] damages, which I don’t really want or need anything. I do think it’s important that the players have the right to play when and where they want, when and where they qualify for. And now that LIV is a part of it, that will be accomplished if and when they win.’’

Last month, it was revealed that LIV Golf had indeed joined the antitrust lawsuit after it filed an amended complaint saying that it was seeking "punitive damages against the PGA Tour for its tortious interference with LIV Golf's prospective business relationships." While Mickelson suggested that it wasn’t necessary for his name to remain on the lawsuit given LIV Golf’s involvement, it has not been confirmed why the other players have chosen to follow suit.

The trial is due to begin on January 8, 2024. Meanwhile, last week, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman met Capitol Hill lawmakers to address the PGA Tour divide.