LIV Golf Joins Antitrust Lawsuit Against PGA Tour

LIV Golf has joined the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour after it filed an amended complaint in the US District Court in Northern California.

Within, the Greg Norman-fronted venture has said it is seeking "punitive damages against the PGA Tour for its tortious interference with LIV Golf's prospective business relationships." It adds, the PGA Tour is "an entrenched monopolist with a vice-grip on professional golf."

Earlier this month, 11 PGA Tour defectors filed the lawsuit - including Major champions Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau. That number has since dropped after Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer, Pat Perez and Jason Kokrak withdrew from proceedings.

The former members are challenging their suspension from the PGA Tour in light of their playing in the Saudi-backed Series. The motion states: "The Tour's conduct serves no purpose other than to cause harm to players and foreclose the entry of the first meaningful competitive threat the Tour has faced in decades."

The news of LIV Golf joining the antitrust lawsuit comes just a week after lawyers representing the PGA Tour filed a motion requesting that the contracts signed by its former members be unsealed.

The motion reads: "Plaintiffs have come nowhere close to establishing ‘compelling reasons’ to seal this information. Many of the provisions [the former PGA Tour players] seek to seal are highly relevant to the core issues in this litigation."

Separate to the antitrust lawsuit, Judge Beth Labson Freeman ruled that Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford felt "no irreparable harm" and were denied a temporary restraining order. As a result, the trio were not permitted to play in the lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs.

It was earlier revealed that former Masters champion Patrick Reed filed a $750m defamation lawsuit against Brandel Chamblee and the Golf Channel. Within the Complaint, Reed alleges he was the victim of "calculated, malicious, false and reckless attacks" that had a "direct effect on his livelihood", adding that PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, the Golf Channel and Chamblee "conspired" together.

The PGA Tour season concluded in epic fashion as Rory McIlroy overcame a six shot deficit to claim the FedEx Cup title - the third of his career so far. The LIV Golf Invitational Series is back in action this week in Boston, with Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson all set to tee it up at The International Club.